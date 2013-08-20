Aug 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States' closest Middle East allies are undercutting American policy in Egypt, encouraging the military to confront the Muslim Brotherhood rather than reconcile, U.S. and Arab officials said. ()

* The Justice Department is investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co manipulated U.S. energy markets, according to people familiar with the case, marking the latest legal hurdle for a bank already facing a mountain of litigation and regulatory scrutiny. ()

* Furniture Brands International Inc, one of the nation's largest home furniture makers, has tapped restructuring lawyers and advisers to deal with its debt load, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* Cummins Inc plans to disclose on Tuesday an agreement to supply Nissan Motor Co with a diesel engine for its Titan pickup trucks, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* The head of potash miner Belaruskali broke his silence Monday on the decision by Russian partner Uralkali to walk away from a trade arrangement, calling the decision "ill-considered" and "unprecedented." Uralkali's move to abandon its sales partnership through the Belarusian Potash Corp, or BPC, last month undermined the share prices of the world's largest potash companies. ()

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has increased by $110 million the amount it is budgeting to cover additional legal costs tied to the alleged use of illegal reporting tactics at News Corp's UK newspapers. ()

* Drug maker Eisai Co Ltd sought on Monday to force the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to sign off on the company's new epilepsy medicine, in a lawsuit highlighting a regulatory stumbling block that can prevent new prescription medicines from going on sale for months if there is a risk for abuse. ()