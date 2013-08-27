Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the
* Secretary of State John Kerry began laying out the U.S.
case for possible military action against Syria, saying there
was undeniable evidence that chemical weapons had been used in a
deadly attack against a rebel enclave and that it was "a moral
obscenity." ()
* Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman moved to dump his entire 18
percent stake in J.C. Penney ending a failed bet on the
retailer that cost his fund more than $600 million, resulted in
the loss of thousands of jobs and left the 1,100-store chain
still struggling to right itself. ()
* As worries over China's debt problem mount, the burden of
paying off those loans could be the trigger that tips runaway
credit into slower economic growth and financial stress. ()
* The Treasury Department said it would hit its borrowing
limit in mid-October and be unable to pay all of its bills soon
after that time. ()
* Amgen Inc's $10.4 billion deal to purchase Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc may be most notable for what didn't
occur: a bidding war among multiple suitors and a purchase price
significantly above Amgen's initial offer earlier this year. ()
* Telefónica has sweetened the terms of its offer
for KPN's German mobile business, securing the support of the
Dutch telecom operator's largest shareholder America Movil
for the deal. ()
* Toyota is racing to catch rivals in Latin
America, making up for decades of neglect that has put the
Japanese auto giant in about sixth place in the region's booming
car market. ()
* SoundExchange, the entity that collects performance
royalties from digital music services - and distributes them to
performers and record labels - sued Sirius XM Radio for
allegedly refusing to pay for recordings made prior to 1972. ()
* Starbucks is planning to open its first coffee
shop in Colombia next year, using locally grown coffee. The
Seattle-based chain will open the first store in Bogota and
plans to open at least 50 there and in other cities throughout
Colombia over the next five years. ()