Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft agreed to buy most of Nokia's cellphone business in a $7.17 billion deal that will see several Nokia executives move to Microsoft. ()

* Verizon Communications agreed to pay $130 billion for Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their U.S. joint venture, an enormous deal that gives Verizon full control of its wireless operations after more than a decade of negotiations. ()

* Citigroup Inc has shed more than $6 billion in private-equity and hedge fund assets in the past month, according to people familiar with the transactions, in order to comply with new regulations limiting banks' holdings of "alternative" investments. ()

* CBS reached a deal with Time Warner Cable, ending a month-long blackout of the network on the cable operator's systems. ()

* Microsoft's directors aren't necessarily leaning toward a visionary-style leader, said people familiar with the board's thinking. Directors hope to select a CEO in about four to six months, people familiar with board deliberations said. ()

* Some casino companies are revamping their anti-money-laundering procedures after being put on notice by the Justice Department that they need to comply with federal reporting requirements, casino executives say. ()

* Limited supplies of new Impalas, Odysseys, Elantras and Sentras mean bargains are harder to come even during clearance sales when dealers typically cut prices to clear stocks of last year's cars. ()