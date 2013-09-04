Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama's drive to build support for an attack against Syria gained significant momentum Tuesday. Leaders of a Senate committee reached agreement on a resolution authorizing military strikes against Syria that adds restrictions. ()

* With the Syrian refugee numbers passing the two million mark Tuesday, governments and aid officials are coming to the conclusion that the disruption could last a long time. ()

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services escalated its legal battle with the U.S. Justice Department, accusing it of filing its $5 billion lawsuit against S&P in "retaliation" for the company's downgrade of America's debt in 2011. ()

* Long-simmering friction between the chairman and chief financial officer of Zurich Insurance Group escalated this summer as the two tussled over how to explain the company's disappointing progress toward meeting certain business targets, according to company officials familiar with the situation. The sometimes-heated exchanges between chairman Josef Ackermann and CFO Pierre Wauthier didn't strike Zurich officials as problematic. Then, last week, Wauthier committed suicide. ()

* Bank of America hoped its investment in China Construction Bank Corp would help it tap into an economy whose growth potential seemed limitless. Eight years later, the lender has sold the last of its shares for $1.47 billion, marking the end of an era in which big Western banks piled into China in hopes of gaining a long-term foothold there. ()

* Verizon agreed to pay $130 billion for Vodafone's stake in their U.S. joint venture, an enormous deal that gives Verizon full control of its wireless operations after more than a decade of negotiations. ()

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Anthony Coles could leave the drug maker with more than $60 million if he departs the company once it is taken over by Amgen Inc regulatory filings show. ()

* LinkedIn Corp looking to capitalize on a strong run-up in its share price, on Tuesday filed to raise $1 billion in a follow-on stock offering. LinkedIn said the proceeds will be used for general purposes, ranging from improving its balance sheet to investments in international expansion and product development. ()

* News Corp has sold a collection of community newspapers called the Dow Jones Local Media Group to an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group for an undisclosed amount. ()

* The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in more than two years, as domestic demand remained brisk and trading partners around the globe saw their economies improve. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM's) manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 55.7 in August, the highest level since a 55.8 reading in June 2011. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. ()