Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama's drive to build support for an
attack against Syria gained significant momentum Tuesday.
Leaders of a Senate committee reached agreement on a resolution
authorizing military strikes against Syria that adds
restrictions. ()
* With the Syrian refugee numbers passing the two million
mark Tuesday, governments and aid officials are coming to the
conclusion that the disruption could last a long time. ()
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services escalated its legal
battle with the U.S. Justice Department, accusing it of filing
its $5 billion lawsuit against S&P in "retaliation" for the
company's downgrade of America's debt in 2011. ()
* Long-simmering friction between the chairman and chief
financial officer of Zurich Insurance Group escalated this
summer as the two tussled over how to explain the company's
disappointing progress toward meeting certain business targets,
according to company officials familiar with the situation. The
sometimes-heated exchanges between chairman Josef Ackermann and
CFO Pierre Wauthier didn't strike Zurich officials as
problematic. Then, last week, Wauthier committed suicide. ()
* Bank of America hoped its investment in China
Construction Bank Corp would help it tap into an economy whose
growth potential seemed limitless. Eight years later, the lender
has sold the last of its shares for $1.47 billion, marking the
end of an era in which big Western banks piled into China in
hopes of gaining a long-term foothold there. ()
* Verizon agreed to pay $130 billion for Vodafone's
stake in their U.S. joint venture, an enormous deal that
gives Verizon full control of its wireless operations after more
than a decade of negotiations. ()
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Anthony
Coles could leave the drug maker with more than $60 million if
he departs the company once it is taken over by Amgen Inc
regulatory filings show. ()
* LinkedIn Corp looking to capitalize on a strong
run-up in its share price, on Tuesday filed to raise $1 billion
in a follow-on stock offering. LinkedIn said the proceeds will
be used for general purposes, ranging from improving its balance
sheet to investments in international expansion and product
development. ()
* News Corp has sold a collection of community
newspapers called the Dow Jones Local Media Group to an
affiliate of Fortress Investment Group for an
undisclosed amount. ()
* The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest
pace in more than two years, as domestic demand remained brisk
and trading partners around the globe saw their economies
improve. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM's)
manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 55.7 in August,
the highest level since a 55.8 reading in June 2011. Readings
above 50 indicate expansion. ()