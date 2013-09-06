Sept 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The market for student loans suffered another blow on
Thursday when J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, the nation's
largest lender by assets, said it is getting out of the
business. ()
* A prominent New Jersey doctor who has conducted
Alzheimer's drug trials for major pharmaceutical companies is a
key player in federal law-enforcement officials' probe into
allegations of insider trading involving Steven A. Cohen's SAC
Capital Advisors LP. ()
* An experimental cancer vaccine failed to help skin-cancer
patients in a GlaxoSmithKline clinical trial, a setback
for a hot area of medicine that seeks to harness the body's
immune system to fight tumors. ()
* Regulators are set to finalize long-delayed rules to rein
in advisers who help states and localities raise cash in the
$3.7 trillion municipal bond market, a move aimed at protecting
taxpayers from the types of complex transactions that soured
during the financial crisis. ()
* Challenges persisted for apparel retailers in August as
shoppers continued to stay away from malls, though consumers
appeared to be opening their wallets for bigger-ticket items,
such as furniture, automobiles and building supplies. A bright
spot was Costco Wholesale Corp, which reported a 5
percent rise in August same-store sales, excluding gasoline,
compared with the last year's August, beating expectations for
3.5 percent growth. ()
* At least three bidders are finalists in the bidding for
Shapell Homes, a 58-year-old Southern California home building
company that is expected to sell for about $1.5 billion. Toll
Brothers Inc, Standard Pacific Corp and
Brookfield Homes Corp are finalists for the company,
which owns one of the largest portfolios of residential land
currently for sale in California, according to four people
familiar with the bidding process. ()
* United Continental Holdings Inc said Thursday that
it intends to recall nearly 600 furloughed United pilots to
address the airline's future staffing needs. The callbacks echo
those made by other large airlines, including AMR Corp
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc, as
carriers have returned to financial health and are coping with a
wave of retirements. ()
* Alliant Techsystems Inc, one of the world's
largest ammunition manufacturers, agreed to buy gun-accessory
maker Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million in cash, a
move that marks the culmination of an auction of the closely
held company. ()
* Apple Inc has begun evaluating a plan to offer
iPhones with screens ranging from 4.8 inches to as high as 6
inches, people familiar with the matter say. That would be a
sizable leap from the 4-inch screen of the iPhone 5 released
last year, and, at the upper end, would be one of the largest on
the market. ()
* Toyota Motor Corp is rebooting its strategy in
North America, giving local executives more say over product and
production decisions after more than three years of losing
market share in the U.S. to rivals. ()