Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Janet Yellen, the lead candidate to succeed Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, brings a demanding and
harder-driving leadership style to the central bank, in contrast
to Bernanke's low-key and often understated approach. ()
* Angela Merkel's conservatives won a resounding victory in
Germany's elections, despite a surge by an anti-euro party that
helped push her junior coalition partner out of parliament. ()
* BlackBerry will focus on selling smartphone
services to businesses, a risky, last-ditch effort to hold onto
the market it pioneered. The plan appears to be to position the
company as the go-to provider of systems to manage smartphone
use for employers like the government and banks, where the need
to ensure security is at a premium. ()
* A software problem forced Orbital Sciences to
delay Sunday's planned rendezvous of its unmanned cargo capsule
with the international space station for at least two days. ()
* Netflix scored a win at the TV industry's Emmy
Awards as David Fincher took the best director prize for
political drama "House of Cards," marking the first victory in a
major category for an online video distributor. ()
* GE said it signed a $1.9 billion contract with
Algeria to supply turbines for six power plants, a major
contract win for the conglomerate's crucial but struggling
power-turbine business. ()
* Lawyers for makers of house paint are due to make their
final arguments Monday in an effort to avoid a court ruling
requiring them to spend as much as $2.5 billion to remove lead
paint from hundreds of thousands of homes in California. ()