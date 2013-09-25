Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama argued the U.S. case before world leaders for resolving the Middle East's deepest conflicts, but faced pushback from Iran. ()

* U.S. prosecutors proposed settling a criminal insider-trading case against SAC Capital Advisors for $1.5 billion to $2 billion. ()

* JPMorgan Chase has offered to pay about $3 billion as it seeks to settle criminal and civil investigations by federal and state prosecutors into its mortgage-backed-securities activities. ()

* Applied Materials agreed to acquire Tokyo Electron to create the largest provider of chip manufacturing equipment. The deal to combine two of the semiconductor industry's biggest suppliers is the latest sign of technical and financial pressures confronting the electronics industry. ()

* A former UBS executive, now at Bank of America , is facing criticism for a testimony he gave to a UK Parliament committee about the Libor-rigging scandal. ()

* American International Group Inc's Chief Executive Robert Benmosche sparked a fresh outcry on Tuesday when social media lighted up regarding his comments in a recent interview. In the interview, Benmosche compared the outrage about banker pay during the financial crisis to inflammatory rhetoric from the civil-rights era. ()

* New York Life Investments agreed to pay 380 million euros ($512 million) to buy Dexia SA's asset-management unit, the latest asset sale by the Franco-Belgian lender that has been raising funds to repay government bailout money. ()

* China took a 12.5 percent stake in Russia's Uralkali , moving to secure supplies of potash and casting doubt on whether a global pricing cartel for the fertilizer ingredient could be revived. ()

* General Motors said it issued $4.5 billion in a private debt offering, its first major placement since emerging from bankruptcy protection. ()

* The latest iPhones that launched last week aren't expected to officially go in sale in Russia before December, creating a gray market of imported phones that undermines future sales by local carriers and pressures Apple's market share in the country. ()