Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Obama and congressional leaders met for the first time
since the federal government shut down, emerging with no
evidence of progress toward resolving their impasse over
spending and health care. ()
* Activist hedge-fund manager William Ackman has
restructured his big bet against Herbalife Ltd to
protect against further paper losses. Ackman said he wanted to
mitigate his firm's risks while still providing for big gains if
Herbalife shares decline within the near future, as he expects.
()
* Federal prosecutors are investigating whether the top
executive at Cantor Fitzgerald LP's gambling unit participated
in his company accepting illegal sports bets, according to
people familiar with the matter. ()
* The United States is overtaking Russia as the world's
largest producer of oil and natural gas, a startling shift that
is reshaping markets and eroding the clout of traditional
energy-rich nations. ()
* Dan Loeb is adding art criticism to his investor activism,
accusing the management of auction powerhouse Sotheby's
of failing to understand what kind of art sells best. The hedge
fund manager is seeking to oust William Ruprecht as the chairman
and chief executive officer of Sotheby's, claiming the auction
house's leader has failed to grasp the modern art world. Loeb,
himself an avid art collector, says he should be on the board.
()
* BlackBerry has drawn the interest of Cerberus
Capital and other firms that specialize in distressed
investing, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* The civil case against Bank of America is shining
a spotlight on mortgage practices that unfolded more than five
years ago. But the testimony so far is also a reminder of how
difficult it is to prove outright fraud. ()
* Banks in Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg that own about $1
billion of bankrupt Detroit's bonds are taking a page out of the
hedge fund playbook to carve out their share of the city's
meager cash pile. ()
* After wrangling for months with U.S. regulators over new
swaps-trading rules, banks, brokers and investors had a new
grievance Wednesday as the regulations took effect: The
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's out-of-office message was
on. Market participants groused that the agency wasn't available
for guidance following a raft of clarifications on the new rules
in recent weeks. Just 4 percent of staffers at the CFTC, the
main U.S. regulator for derivatives, were working Wednesday
because of the partial government shutdown. ()
* Thousands of customers of MF Global Inc are on the verge
of receiving the rest of the estimated $1.6 billion they lost in
the collapse of the brokerage in 2011. ()
* A federal appeals court ordered a lower-court judge to
halt payments to some Gulf Coast businesses that say they
suffered damage after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
In Wednesday's ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals
ordered District Court Judge Carl Barbier to craft a "narrowly
tailored injunction" that would halt some payouts while the
lower court continues to study questions raised by BP PLC
.