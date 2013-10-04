Oct 4 The following are the top stories in the
* Twitter on Thursday revealed plans to raise
up to $1 billion in an initial public offering, looking to cash
in on a messaging service that has transformed public
conversation but is still losing money. ()
* Senior Republicans in Congress, frustrated over their
inability to strike a deal to reopen the government, began
shifting from their drive to undercut the 2010 health-care law
toward a broader budget deal. ()
* Citigroup agreed to pay one of the biggest fines for
improper research practices in a decade after investigators said
an analyst leaked negative information about Apple Inc
and a supplier to four big investment firms before it was
released to the public. Citigroup was fined $30 million by
Massachusetts. A national regulator is also investigating. ()
* SAC Capital Advisors LP is looking for a buyer for a
Bermuda-based reinsurance company that the embattled hedge fund
firm launched in 2012. Several investors have been informally
approached about buying SAC Re, including hedge fund Pine River
Capital Management, according to people familiar with the talks.
()
* Activist hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman has seen his
firm's assets under management decline by $2 billion from a high
point earlier this year, largely due to investment declines
following setbacks with a soured bet on JCPenney and a
big bet against Herbalife. ()
* SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White criticized attempts to
encroach on the agency's independence, saying recent moves by
Congress and the courts circumvent the SEC's expertise and
judgment. ()
* Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman, testified he
didn't recall aspects of a conversation that is a central part
of the government's case against him. The SEC filed a civil
lawsuit against Cuban in November 2008, alleging that he
violated federal securities laws in 2004 when he sold his entire
stake in Mamma.com. ()
* Amazon.com Inc is taking steps toward releasing a
video-streaming device in time for the holiday selling season,
according to people briefed on the company's plans. ()
* Boeing Co's deliveries of commercial jets rose 14
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, helped by
increased output of its 787 Dreamliner amid continued glitches
that have plagued the flagship plane. ()
* Sotheby's CEO Bill Ruprecht learned how to make
art long before he learned how to sell it. Now, his knowledge of
art and business are both being challenged by an attack from the
auction house's largest shareholder, Daniel Loeb. ()