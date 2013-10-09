Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Budget battles could draw out the process of confirming
Janet Yellen as chairwoman of the Federal Reserve and provide a
new venue to debate the effectiveness and duration of the
central bank's bond-buying program. ()
* President Obama warned of "economic chaos" if a political
stalemate causes the U.S. to no longer be able to pay its bills,
and said he would accept even a short-term increase in the
borrowing limit to give lawmakers time to negotiate. ()
* From Treasury yields to the volatility "fear gauge",
market metrics indicate worry as the government deadlock drags.
()
* JPMorgan is looking to scale back lending to pawn
shops, payday lenders, check cashers and certain car dealerships
as it seeks to tighten controls in a period of heightened
regulatory scrutiny. ()
* U.S. refiners are selling more fuel abroad than ever
before, effectively exporting the American energy boom around
the world. ()
* Sears Holdings has been selling off some of its
best stores to raise cash, an unusual strategy that makes it
harder for the struggling chain to improve its sales even as it
helps shore up its financial position. ()
* Efforts by creditors of Energy Future Holdings Corp
to reach a wide-ranging deal to address the Texas
power company's massive debt load suffered a setback earlier
this week when separate groups of lenders and bondholders gave a
tepid response to a proposal from another large creditor, the
giant mutual-fund firm Fidelity Investments, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()
* Jos. A. Bank has approached Men's Wearhouse
about a combination of the two companies, a proposed deal
that would create a nationwide powerhouse in men's apparel. ()
* U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp is in advanced
negotiations with the majority shareholder of Celesio AG
to buy the German rival for more than 3.74 billion
euros ($5.08 billion), according to people familiar with the
matter. ()