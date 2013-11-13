Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the
* New guidelines for reducing cholesterol and heart-attack
risks mark the biggest shift in cardiovascular-disease
prevention in nearly three decades. The change could more than
double the number of Americans who qualify for treatment with
the cholesterol-cutting drugs known as statins. ()
* China's Communist Party plans to establish a new state
security committee that analysts say will cement President Xi
Jinping's hold on the military, domestic security and foreign
policy. ()
* AMR Corp and US Airways Group reached
an antitrust settlement with the U.S. government to allow their
$17 billion merger to proceed with only limited concessions,
paving the way for a new global airline colossus. ()
* Microsoft is abandoning major elements of its
controversial "stack ranking" employee review and compensation
system, the latest blow against a once-popular management
technique. ()
* Starbucks was ordered to pay nearly $2.8 billion
for backing out of a partnership with Kraft Foods to
distribute packaged coffee to grocery stores. ()
* President Barack Obama tapped senior Treasury Department
official Timothy Massad to head the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, setting up a tight deadline to avoid a commission
hobbled by vacancies. ()
* Boeing's unionized workers were set to vote
Wednesday on a contract that could have a far-reaching impact on
relations between America's biggest exporter and organized
labor. ()
* Francis Bacon's "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" just
became the most expensive work at auction when it sold for
$142.4 million at Christie's in New York. Christie's in New York
made auction history Tuesday when it sold well over half a
billion dollars worth of contemporary art in less time than it
takes to watch a football game. ()