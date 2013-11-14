Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The government's antitrust settlement with AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc sets up what may be the last big land grab at major airports for some time, as the planned merger cements a new structure for the industry after a decade of bankruptcies and consolidation. ()

* In a sign of the fervor once again rising around Internet startups, the 23-year-old CEO of a two-year-old company with no revenue has rejected a $3 billion buyout offer from Facebook . Snapchat Inc is being wooed by other investors and potential acquirers. Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd had offered to lead an investment that would value Snapchat at $4 billion. ()

* Boeing's largest union rejected an eight-year contract that would have guaranteed the plane maker's updated long-range 777X jetliner and its wings would be built in unionized facilities in Puget Sound. ()

* Crocs, famous for its colorful plastic clogs, is considering going private, its sales and stock price off their peaks. ()

* Business owners throughout the U.S. used-smartphone market are reporting they suddenly cannot unlock old Apple iPhones. None of them knows exactly what changed, but AT&T seems to be at the center of it. ()

* The nation's railroads are asking safety regulators to require that all existing tank cars that carry crude oil, ethanol and other flammable liquids be modified or upgraded to better withstand accidents or be "aggressively" phased out of service. ()

* KKR and Google have struck a pact to invest about $400 million in six solar power plants being built by Recurrent Energy in California and Arizona, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* With thousands of debt-laden new lawyers entering the market at a time when plum jobs at big firms are in short supply, the influential New York City Bar Association is trying out some alternatives. ()

* Fairholme Capital Management said it wants to buy parts of bailed-out mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from the government in a recapitalization valued at $52 billion. ()

* Sotheby's sold a silvery Andy Warhol diptych of a man slumped amid his crumpled car, "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)," for $105.4 million, an auction high for the Pop artist. ()