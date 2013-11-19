Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan and the Justice Department reached a $13 billion settlement after agreeing to $4 billion in aid to distressed homeowners. ()

* Iran's national gas company said it is facing collapse, the latest sign of deepening economic distress from international sanctions as Tehran seeks urgent relief in talks with world powers. ()

* Big U.S. meatpackers are appealing to Congress in a last-ditch effort to stave off new federal labeling rules that require more information about the origins of beef, pork and other meats. ()

* Three exchange companies are in the early stages of considering individual bids for Euronext, the European exchange group set to be spun off after being acquired last week by IntercontinentalExchange, according to people familiar with the discussions. ()

* Online-storage service Dropbox is raising a funding round that could value it at more than $8 billion, though new figures reveal its revenue growth is decelerating. ()

* The U.S. government is being forced to support sugar companies even though taxpayers are already footing a $280 million bill stemming from loans the companies can't repay. ()

* New York lawyer Steven Donziger was the mastermind behind a litigation team that spent more than $21.4 million to allegedly extort billions from Chevron Corp over environmental damage claims in Ecuador's Amazon Basin, a lawyer for the oil giant said Monday. ()

* Time Warner Cable Inc subscribers will soon be able to watch shows from the Discovery Channel or Animal Planet online, including on tablets or smartphones, thanks to a deal unveiled on Monday. ()