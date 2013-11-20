Nov 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama, in an interview, said he would accept a
piecemeal approach to revamping the immigration system, a shift
from calls for comprehensive reform. ()
* The discovery of a 2006 meeting in which JPMorgan
executives decided to continue selling shoddy mortgage
securities despite red flags led to the biggest settlement
between the government and a U.S. company. ()
* Two top regulators are raising new-and late-objections to
the Volcker rule, arguing it is too soft on banks and
threatening to further delay its implementation beyond the
year-end deadline set by the Obama administration. ()
* Devon Energy is nearing a deal to buy GeoSouthern
Energy for approximately $6 billion. ()
* Johnson & agreed to pay at least $2.5 billion to
resolve thousands of lawsuits filed by patients who alleged they
were injured by the company's artificial hips. ()
* A Senate committee chairman released a sweeping proposal
to overhaul the U.S. system for taxing corporations' overseas
profits, aiming to improve American firms' global
competitiveness while reducing their ability to dodge taxes
offshore. ()
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that short-term interest
rates may stay low "well after" the jobless rate falls below 6.5
percent, the latest effort by the central bank to assure markets
that rates will remain low. ()
* Banks including Barclays Plc that are enmeshed in
the global investigation into potential manipulation of
foreign-exchange markets are looking into the possible roles
played by their salespeople, according to people familiar with
the matter. ()
* Top officials of the federal agency that regulates vehicle
safety said Tuesday they support efforts by auto makers and
digital technology companies to develop cars that can drive
themselves, but cautioned it will be years before regulators are
comfortable allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road. ()