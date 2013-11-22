Nov 22 The following are the top stories in the
* A bitterly divided Senate voted Thursday to eliminate
filibusters for most presidential nominees, a momentous and
politically risky step that limits the ability of Republicans to
block President Obama's choices for executive-branch and most
judicial posts. ()
* Sales of convertible bonds are booming, as investors
seeking to benefit from the roaring U.S. stock rally rush to
purchase debt that can convert into shares. ()
* Charter Communications is nearing an agreement
with banks to borrow money for a bid for Time Warner Cable
, according to people familiar with the situation. ()
* The Dow industrials vaulted past another milestone as
stocks closed above 16,000 for the first time, extending a
record run fueled by optimism for a recovering global economy
and continuing low interest rates. ()
* The U.S. plans to sell its remaining shares in General
Motors by year-end, completing the final piece of the
government's controversial bailout of the nation's largest auto
maker. ()
* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is
highlighting a fast-track program it began earlier this year to
go after what it calls "high-risk brokers." ()
* Janet Yellen's confirmation as the next Federal Reserve
chief became a virtual lock Thursday when a Senate committee
approved her nomination and Senate Democrats eased the
confirmation process for most presidential nominees. ()
* After 15 months of appeals and an eight-day retrial, a
dispute between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Ltd
over smartphone patents has come nearly full circle.
()
* UBS AG has reached an immunity deal with
European Union antitrust authorities that will spare the giant
Swiss bank from further fines for manipulation of benchmark
interest rates, according to people familiar with the matter. ()