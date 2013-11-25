Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As JPMorgan Chase & Co's top lawyer took the stage on Friday for a panel discussion in New York, he was confrontational as regulators Daniel Stipano of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Deb Morris of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sat just to his right. ()

* Lockheed Martin Corp moved a step closer to a deal to sell 40 of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to South Korea, which suggested that the jet was the sole qualifying bid for a multibillion-dollar order due next year. ()

* Companies are bracing for an influx of participants in their insurance plans due to the health-care overhaul, adding to pressure to shift more of the cost of coverage to employees. ()

* Two U.S. hedge funds, including Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, and Norway's central bank are among cornerstone investors that have piled into the up to $2.4 billion IPO of China Cinda Asset Management. ()

* With the U.S. stock market at all-time highs, about the only people gnashing their teeth are short sellers, who have had a miserable year. ()

* "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" opened to an estimated $161.1 million in the United States and Canada, the fourth-biggest domestic opening on record but barely bigger than the $152.5 million launch of the original "Hunger Games" in March 2012. ()

* Boeing Co urged operators of 787 Dreamliners and the newest 747 models that are powered by General Electric Co engines to avoid high-altitude thunderstorms, which can cause engine malfunctions. ()

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is whittling down the mountain of sugar it was stuck with after domestic processors defaulted on $136.9 million in government loans at the end of September. ()