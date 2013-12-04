Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Beijing on
Wednesday was long intended to boost trade but instead has
become an urgent diplomatic mission. ()
* Federal regulators are expected next week to approve a
toughened version of the so-called Volcker rule, opening a new
phase of stricter oversight for Wall Street. ()
* Forget Internet IPOs: One of the best investments of the
past couple of years was a bankrupt airline.
* Big banks have been retrenching from the mortgage business
recently, leaving smaller players to pick up larger chunks of
business. The midsize and smaller players have grown despite
tightening their underwriting standards, much like larger banks
have since the financial crisis. But the smaller banks' capital
rules aren't as stringent as those that make mortgages a costly
enterprise for the biggest firms. ()
* European antitrust authorities are set to hit several
banks with heavy fines as soon as Wednesday for allegedly
colluding to rig interbank lending rates, people familiar with
the matter said. ()
* Former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski is set for parole
early next year following his 2005 criminal conviction and
imprisonment for looting the company. ()
* Apparel chains have heavy inventory loads, raising concern
their weak Thanksgiving showing will force bigger markdowns that
could hurt fourth-quarter profits. ()
* November U.S. auto sales ran at their strongest pace in
more than six years, aided by sales promotions, but there were
also signs that competitive pressure is ratcheting up on
Detroit's auto makers. ()