March 25 The following are the top stories in
* The heads of state of the world's largest advanced
economies moved Monday to isolate Russia, severing a key link
between Moscow and the Western world after nearly two decades.
The leaders of the Group of Seven, or G-7, nations effectively
disbanded the larger G-8 by excluding Russia until it changes
course in Ukraine. (link.reuters.com/rak87v)
* Seventeen days after a Malaysian jetliner disappeared,
authorities for the first time said they believed they knew what
happened to the plane and the 239 people aboard: It crashed in
the southern Indian Ocean, one of the world's most remote and
turbulent seas. (link.reuters.com/tak87v)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
whether a Wall Street boom in complicated bond deals is creating
new avenues for fraud, according to people close to the probes.
(link.reuters.com/cek87v)
* Bernard L. Madoff has maintained for years that his
decades long Ponzi scheme was a one-man show. On Monday, a jury
concluded instead that it was a team effort. Jurors found five
former employees of Madoff guilty of aiding and hiding the fraud
in a trial that painted the money manager's Manhattan offices as
a hive of illegal activity, where employees cooked up lies and
manufactured fake documents to keep afloat a scam that
ultimately cost investors $17 billion. (link.reuters.com/xak87v)
* Box Inc on Monday revealed plans to raise up to $250
million in an initial public offering as the unprofitable
startup tries to ward off intensifying competition in the online
storage market. (link.reuters.com/zak87v)
* Walt Disney Co on Monday named ABC News President
Ben Sherwood as the next head of its television-entertainment
networks, marking a rapid climb for a news producer who just
four years ago was out of the media business entirely. (link.reuters.com/bek87v)
* General Motors Co engineering managers knew about
ignition-switch problems on the 2005 Cobalt that could disable
power steering, power brakes and air bags, but launched the car
because they believed the vehicles could be safely coasted off
the road after a stall, according to court documents. (link.reuters.com/dek87v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)