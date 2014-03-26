March 26 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook Inc made its second big acquisition of the
year, agreeing Tuesday to acquire Oculus VR Inc, a 20-month-old
maker of virtual-reality goggles, for $2 billion in cash and
stock. The deal highlights the intense competition among big
technology companies for promising startups, even when those
startups, like Oculus and WhatsApp, have little revenue. (link.reuters.com/ras87v)
* BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink has
privately warned big companies that dividends and buybacks that
activists favor may create quick returns at the expense of
long-term investment. In doing so, the head of the world's
largest money manager by assets lent his voice to a popular
criticism of activist investors, even as his firm sometimes
aligns with and may benefit from their efforts. (link.reuters.com/tas87v)
* One of JPMorgan Chase & Co's top executives quit
suddenly to take a top job in private equity firm Carlyle Group
, a departure that raises new questions about who will
eventually succeed Chief Executive James Dimon. Michael
Cavanagh's decision to leave his job as co-head of J.P. Morgan's
Wall Street operations marks the latest in a long line of
departures from Dimon's inner circle. (link.reuters.com/xas87v)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission, under pressure
from the asset-management industry, is preparing to exempt a
majority of money-market mutual funds from a central plank of
rules intended to curb risks in the $2.6 trillion market,
according to people familiar with the agency's discussions. (link.reuters.com/wyr87v)
* Activist investor Dan Loeb sued auction house Sotheby's
to remove its so-called poison pill, setting up a
crucial first test for a new generation of corporate defenses
aimed at thwarting activist hedge funds. (link.reuters.com/fes87v)
* America's moviegoing audience shrank yet again in 2013,
and theater owners are considering a radical idea to turn the
tide: cutting ticket prices. A report from the Motion Picture
Association of America released Tuesday said that domestic movie
box-office sales rose to $10.9 billion last year, from $10.8
billion in 2012, but the number of tickets sold slipped yet
again, this time 1.5 percent to 1.34 billion. (link.reuters.com/kes87v)
* Rescue crews continued to search through the night after a
devastating weekend mudslide killed at least 16 people. Crews
recovered two more bodies Tuesday but believe they located eight
more, possibly bringing the death toll to 24. (link.reuters.com/pes87v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)