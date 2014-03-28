March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would repay creditors an additional $17.9 billion next week, its fifth distribution since a bankruptcy judge approved its liquidation plan in December 2011. After that money is returned, Lehman's creditors will have been paid more than $80 billion - $15 billion more than the bank's initial estimate of how much would be returned to creditors. (link.reuters.com/syj97v)

* PG&E Corp said it expects to face federal criminal charges over the 2010 natural-gas pipeline explosion that killed eight in San Bruno, California. The utility said on Thursday it expects to be charged with violating the federal Pipeline Safety Act, which dates back to 1968. (link.reuters.com/tyj97v)

* Some lawmakers and others are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to cut the time that large investors can secretly amass shares in a company. Investors who own 5 percent of a stock get 10 days to announce their holdings, according to a 1968 regulatory. (link.reuters.com/xyj97v)

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc has sued Visa Inc for more than $5 billion, claiming the card network charged unreasonably high fees when the retailer's customers paid with plastic. (link.reuters.com/bak97v)

* Private-equity firm TPG is in advanced discussions to take a roughly 15 percent stake in Chobani Inc, said a person familiar with the matter, as the maker of Greek yogurt seeks to raise capital that could value it at up to $5 billion. (link.reuters.com/cak97v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)