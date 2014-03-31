March 31 The following are the top stories in
* Congressional investigators looking into why General
Motors Co took nearly a decade to recall vehicles with
faulty ignition switches said on Sunday that federal regulators
twice declined to open formal probes into complaints about the
cars and that GM rejected a proposed fix for the problem in 2005
because it would have taken too long and cost too much. (r.reuters.com/tys97v)
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is close to
appointing a Credit Suisse investment banker as its next chief
financial officer. The appointment of Ewen Stevenson, who
advised on the bailout of the 81 percent government-owned RBS,
still needs to be approved by UK regulator Prudential Regulation
Authority, according to a person familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/get97v)
* Caterpillar Inc, a maker of construction and
mining equipment, on Tuesday will become the latest blue chip
hauled before the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations to explain strategies designed to shrink tax
bills. Caterpillar officials are preparing to defend a corporate
restructuring in the late 1990s that helped the company reduce
U.S. taxes, particularly on sales of parts to foreign customers.
(r.reuters.com/xys97v)
* The Food and Drug Administration's efforts to speed
approvals of drugs to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria will
be front and center on Monday as the agency considers two new
antibiotics with possible advantages. The FDA's methods to
advance new antibiotics so far haven't generally led to great
new drugs, and there has been considerable debate over attempts
to speed the approval process. (r.reuters.com/hat97v)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N said Monday it
agreed to pay $692 million to take a roughly 35 percent stake in
Chinese department store operator Intime Retail (Group) Co
in a bid to link more closely e-commerce and shopping
at bricks-and-mortar retail stores. (r.reuters.com/mat97v)
* Blucora Inc is preparing an all-cash bid for
Brookstone Inc that would challenge Spencer Sprit
Holdings Inc's offer, which includes $120 million in cash and
the assumption of Brookstone debt, among other things, according
to people familiar with the matter. Spencer earlier offered to
serve as the lead bidder at an auction for Brookstone, which is
preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming days.
(r.reuters.com/pat97v)
* British entrepreneur Clive Cowdery plans to spend as much
as $2 billion of investors' money in the United States over the
next several years trying to replicate his success in scooping
up life insurers in the UK. (r.reuters.com/tat97v)
* Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the
Securities and Exchange Commission's civil trial against
entrepreneur Sam Wyly and his deceased brother, Charles. In a
78-page complaint filed in July 2010, the agency accused the
Wylys of using a web of offshore trusts to conceal more than
$750 million of stock sales in companies on whose boards they
sat. (r.reuters.com/wat97v)
* In a renewed effort to lure a bigger share of the
advertising dollars that now flow to major TV networks, YouTube
has told marketers it will offer audience guarantees to
advertisers that make advance commitments, according to people
familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/zat97v)
* The U.S. Supreme Court is wading into a messy debate over
when software deserves a patent - an issue that is important to
big technology companies such as Microsoft Corp and
Google Inc yet has so far flummoxed the federal
judiciary. The high court will hear oral arguments Monday in an
appeal brought by Alice Corp, whose patents on a computer
program to reduce risk in financial transactions were ruled
invalid by lower courts. (r.reuters.com/fet97v)
