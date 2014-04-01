April 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New problems in the federal health-insurance website
stymied some of the hundreds of thousands of Americans trying to
sign up at the last minute, prompting health plans and officials
to brace for the complex task of enrolling people after Monday's
official deadline. (r.reuters.com/sac28v)
* Yahoo Inc is in preliminary talks to acquire
online-video service News Distribution Network Inc, a deal that
would help Chief Executive Marissa Mayer compete with Google
Inc's YouTube for viewers and ad dollars. (r.reuters.com/kuc28v)
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing whether
high-speed trading firms are engaging in insider trading by
taking advantage of fast-moving market information unavailable
to other investors. Among the types of trading under scrutiny is
the practice of placing a group of trades and then canceling
them to create the false appearance of market activity. (r.reuters.com/vac28v)
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen offered new
assurances that the Fed intends to keep interest rates low,
describing in unusually personal terms why the economy needs
these policies to support a weak job market. Yellen's comments,
coming less than two weeks after a Fed policy meeting where
officials discussed the path to rate increases, were a notable
affirmation of her commitment to low rates until the economy is
much stronger. (r.reuters.com/zac28v)
* General Motors Co's chief and the top U.S.
auto-safety regulator will face off on Capitol Hill on Tuesday
over auto defects linked to 13 deaths. Separately, GM said it
was recalling 1.5 million vehicles for a power-steering issue.
(r.reuters.com/cec28v)
* The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among the most powerful
business lobbying organizations in Washington, is planning a
second outpost in Silicon Valley in an effort to broaden its
membership and clout. The Chamber is expected to announce
Tuesday that its second-in-command, David Chavern, will
relinquish his role as chief operating officer to lead the
initiative. (r.reuters.com/fec28v)
* A hepatitis C pill from Gilead Sciences Inc that
costs $1,000 a day is on track to notch among the biggest sales
ever for the first year of a newly approved drug, showing how
hard it is for insurers to curb usage. It could ring up $5
billion in U.S. sales this year if current prescription patterns
hold. Some analysts say the figure might reach $9 billion. (r.reuters.com/kec28v)
* Caterpillar Inc has deferred or avoided paying
$2.4 billion of U.S. taxes under a corporate restructuring 15
years ago that shifted most of the profits from overseas
replacement-part sales to a Swiss subsidiary, according to a
Senate subcommittee report. (r.reuters.com/pec28v)
* An investment venture set up by former Xstrata Chief
Executive Mick Davis and three colleagues looks to finance a new
midsize metals and mining group. (r.reuters.com/sec28v)
* A federal judge upheld the validity of a key U.S. patent
for Eli Lilly & Co's blockbuster lung-cancer drug
Alimta, a big legal victory that could relieve sales pressure
for the drug maker later this decade. (r.reuters.com/tec28v)
* MetLife Inc was hit with the largest New York
state fine against an insurer - $50 million - to settle
allegations that its international operations sold insurance in
the state to multinational companies without proper licensing.
(r.reuters.com/xec28v)
* Arista Networks Inc disclosed plans to go public that come
with an unusual twist: a dispute with one of its founders over
software used in the startup's networking hardware. The company
said it received breach-of-contract allegations from a company
called Optumsoft Inc that was founded by David Cheriton, a
Stanford University computer science professor who stepped down
from Arista's board of directors on March 1. (r.reuters.com/buc28v)
* U.S. safety regulators issued a new and long-awaited rule
Monday to require auto makers to install rear-visibility
technology in all new vehicles starting in May 2018, the latest
in an effort to reduce injuries and deaths caused by backup
accidents. (r.reuters.com/cuc28v)
* Chevron Corp will pursue claims against
Washington, D.C., based law firm Patton Boggs Llp against a $9.5
billion environmental verdict in Ecuador saying the firm played
"a pivotal role" in concealing misdeeds behind the verdict. (r.reuters.com/guc28v)
* Exxon Mobil Corp says future regulations to
protect the climate don't threaten the value of its oil and gas
reserves, arguing that economies will need the fuels too much to
embrace drastic cuts in greenhouse-gas emissions. (link.reuters.com/huc28v)
* Total compensation for Facebook Inc chief executive
and founder Mark Zuckerberg tumbled 67 percent to $653,165 in
2013, as he declined to participate in the bonus plan for the
year and took only a base salary of $1. (r.reuters.com/nuc28v)
* Macy's Inc promoted Chief Merchandising Officer
Jeffrey Gennette to president, giving the executive new
responsibilities that could eventually pave the way for him to
lead the company, people familiar with the situation said. (link.reuters.com/quc28v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)