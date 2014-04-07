April 7 The following are the top stories in the
* Yahoo Inc is raising its ambitions in online
video, with plans to acquire the kind of original programming
that typically winds up on high-end cable-TV networks and
streaming services like Netflix Inc, people briefed on
the company's plans said. (link.reuters.com/buk38v)
* The world's top two cement makers are betting their merger
plans are not going to run into an antitrust wall. France's
Lafarge SA and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd plan
to put $8 billion of assets around the world up for sale in a
bid to secure antitrust clearance for their merger, a person
familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/nuk38v)
* General Motors Co executives huddled last week with
newly hired adviser Kenneth Feinberg to consider potential ways
to compensate victims of an ignition-switch defect linked to at
least 13 deaths. But that effort raises a vexing question: Who
gets the money? (link.reuters.com/ruk38v)
* BlackRock Inc took a big step toward picking a
successor to co-founder and Chief Executive Laurence Fink on
Sunday, announcing a reshuffling of the management ranks that
will elevate a number of executives to prominent roles at the
world's largest asset-management firm. (link.reuters.com/dyk38v)
* The strongest Asian contender for a global apparel brand
such as Zara or Gap Inc is Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd
, operator of the Uniqlo chain and Asia's biggest
clothing maker in terms of revenue, which has ambitious plans to
be No. 1 world-wide in six years. (link.reuters.com/tuk38v)
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc is investigating allegations
of bribery by employees in the Middle East, according to emails
reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, opening a new front for the
company as it manages a separate corruption probe in China. (link.reuters.com/xuk38v)
