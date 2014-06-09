June 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China's biggest economic agencies are putting up a united
front on so-called mini-stimulus measures, but behind the scenes
officials have battled over whether more should be done to fuel
growth. (r.reuters.com/xax89v)
* General Motors Cos' recall related to defective
ignition switches is attracting lawyers who forged some of the
biggest civil settlements ever, from the landmark tobacco
litigation to the Exxon Valdez. (r.reuters.com/dax89v)
* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is
considering going ahead with his lawsuit against the NBA in the
wake of comments made by commissioner Adam Silver on Sunday
night, according to his attorney. (r.reuters.com/tyw89v)
* Nearly four years after United Continental Holdings
began its bumpy take-off as a merged airline, it still
is struggling to reach cruising altitude. (r.reuters.com/gax89v)
* Credit Suisse Group AG is considering splitting
off a piece of its fixed-income trading business into a separate
company. While other banks have retrenched from the business of
bond trading, the Swiss bank in March registered a new
subsidiary, Wake USA LLC, to trade U.S. Treasurys, bond futures
and other products electronically. (r.reuters.com/jax89v)
* Several European nations are moving to include illicit
doings like drugs and prostitution when tallying their GDP, but
some economists are questioning the merit and methods of trying
to measure the shadow economy. (r.reuters.com/sax89v)
