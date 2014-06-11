June 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American International Group Inc named longtime
banker Peter Hancock to succeed Robert Benmosche as CEO of the
insurer, whose woes nearly took down the financial system in
2008. Hancock, 55 years old, will take the helm of AIG on Sept.
1. (r.reuters.com/buk99v)
* The number of job openings in the U.S. economy climbed to
the highest level in seven years, becoming the latest
labor-market gauge to recover ground lost during the recession.
Job openings rose to 4.5 million in April, according to the
Labor Department's job-openings and labor-turnover survey, or
Jolts. (r.reuters.com/duk99v)
* Eight current and former United Parcel Service Inc
drivers based in Lexington, Kentucky, have filed a suit against
the company, accusing it of race discrimination. The lawsuit,
filed in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, alleges that
the employees, who are African-American, experienced "severe and
pervasive racist comments, intimidation, ridicule and insults"
while working at UPS. (r.reuters.com/fuk99v)
* MetLife Inc said it would resume share
repurchases, totaling as much as $1 billion, in its latest
effort to return capital to shareholders while it awaits word on
whether it will be named a non-bank systemically important
financial institution. (r.reuters.com/guk99v)
* Jane Mendillo, head of Harvard University's $33 billion
endowment, is leaving after a six-year tenure that started with
the financial crisis and more recently saw investment
performance that lagged behind some peers. Mendillo will resign
at the end of the year as president and chief executive of
Harvard Management Co, which invests the school's money, Harvard
announced on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/huk99v)
* Time Warner is in talks with Vice Media about
partnerships in an attempt to rejuvenate CNN's struggling sister
channel, HLN. The most likely deal would combine HLN with Vice
to form a new venture in which Time Warner would hold a
significant minority stake, according to people familiar with
the matter. (r.reuters.com/juk99v)
* Google Inc agreed to buy satellite startup
Skybox Imaging Inc for $500 million in cash, the latest in a
number of moves by the world's largest Internet search provider
to collect and provide data from the sky. (r.reuters.com/kuk99v)
* World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast to 2.8
percent for the year, from its 3.2 percent forecast in January.
Still, growth in the U.S. and Europe will accelerate this year
as the effect from government spending cuts recedes, labor
markets improve, and pent-up demand starts to flow through
high-income economies, the bank said in its Global Economic
Prospects report. (r.reuters.com/muk99v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)