* German engineering company Siemens AG and
Japanese peer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd were
close to finalizing an offer for much of Alstom's
energy business, potentially entering a bidding war with General
Electric Co for one of France's industrial jewels, said
people familiar with the companies' plans. (link.reuters.com/xeg22w)
* Medtronic Inc's agreement on Sunday to buy rival
medical-device maker Covidien for $42.9 billion is the
latest in a wave of recent moves designed, at least in part, to
sidestep U.S. corporate taxes. (link.reuters.com/gyg22w)
* Williams Co Inc agreed to pay nearly $6 billion to
expand its ownership of Access Midstream Partners, a
move aimed at increasing the natural-gas pipeline company's
presence in areas with growing energy output from shale
formations. (link.reuters.com/zeg22w)
* In the race to get the world's fastest mobile Internet
service, South Korea and the European Union on Monday will
unveil a major new pact to join forces on so-called 5G networks,
according to a draft of the agreement seen by The Wall Street
Journal. The deal sets up a joint group to develop systems, set
standards and get radio frequencies ready to accommodate the new
technology. The aim is to have a global consensus and vision on
5G by the end of 2015. (link.reuters.com/ceg22w)
* Starbucks Corp is planning to foot part of the
bill for an online degree for U.S. employees who work at least
20 hours a week in its cafes, corporate offices and roasting
plants. The coffee giant is teaming up with Arizona State
University to provide tuition reimbursement and financial aid to
U.S. employees who enroll in the school's online bachelor's
degree program. (link.reuters.com/deg22w)
* Fiat SpA approved the sale of as much as 4
billion euros ($5.45 billion) in bonds as the Italian carmaker
seeks to refinance at a lower interest rate and lessen the
weight of its 10 billion euros ($13.62 billion) in debt. (link.reuters.com/reg22w)
* One of Brazil's wealthiest men, banker Moise Yacoub Safra,
died Sunday in Sao Paulo. He was 79. One of the founders of
Brazilian bank Banco Safra, the magnate suffered from
Parkinson's Disease, according to the local press. (link.reuters.com/seg22w)
* Germany's Economics Ministry said Sunday it has launched a
probe into RWE's planned sale of its upstream
oil-and-gas unit to a group of Russian investors, looking at
whether the deal would conflict with the country's strategic
interest. (link.reuters.com/weg22w)
