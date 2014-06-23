June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BNP Paribas SA and U.S. prosecutors have agreed to broad terms of a deal in which the bank would pay $8 billion to $9 billion and accept other punishment based on what investigators say is evidence the bank intentionally hid $30 billion of financial transactions that violated U.S. sanctions, according to people close to the probe. (on.wsj.com/1mczqji)

* The French government struck a deal to purchase a stake in Alstom SA from its leading shareholder, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Sunday, clearing the way for General Electric Co. to complete its acquisition of most of the French industrial firm. (on.wsj.com/1lJYVYx)

* The federal government is stepping up scrutiny of how U.S. companies are valued for employee-stock-ownership plans, a vital source of retirement savings for millions of workers. (on.wsj.com/1io4zko)

* Lululemon Athletica founder Dennis "Chip" Wilson is working with bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc as he weighs options for shaking up the company's board and gaining more influence over the yoga gear maker's operations, people familiar with the situation said. (on.wsj.com/1yCXEZ5)

* Harbinger Group Inc, the holding company headed by hedge-fund titan Philip Falcone, is preparing to make an unsolicited offer to acquire Central Garden & Pet Co. for about $1.1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nXo16n)

* Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, known for backing Facebook Inc and Pinterest Inc, is investing $90 million in Tanium Inc, which helps companies pinpoint security threats and manage their sprawling computer networks. Andreessen Horowitz's investment values seven-year-old Tanium at $900 million, according to people familiar with the transaction. (on.wsj.com/1inHUo4) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)