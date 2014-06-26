June 26 The following are the top stories in the
** International Business Machines Corp and Lenovo
Group Ltd are grappling with ways to resolve U.S.
security concerns over IBM's proposed $2.3 billion sale of its
computer-servers business to the Chinese company. (on.wsj.com/TyLkso)
** John Paulson's hedge-fund firm Paulson & Co has built a
$1 billion stake in Allergan Inc and supports a takeover
of the Botox maker by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rASEQ9)
** General Motors Co on Wednesday temporarily halted
U.S. and Canadian sales of its best-selling car, the Chevrolet
Cruze, over potential problems with air bags made by Japanese
supplier Takata Corp. (on.wsj.com/1iI7dBo)
** Bank of America Corp on Wednesday gave layoff
notices to 540 workers in its hometown of Charlotte, N.C. (on.wsj.com/1qK80nE)
** Barnes and Noble Inc is to split in two,
separating its unprofitable Nook digital business from its
consumer bookstores, an acknowledgment of the difficulties the
retailer faces in competing with bigger companies like
Amazon.com Inc in the e-book and hardware sector. (on.wsj.com/1mq1NdW)
** General Mills Inc announced plans Wednesday for a
cost-cutting initiative, joining other packaged-food companies
that are shrinking factory capacity and otherwise slashing
expenses to make up for lackluster sales in the United States.
(on.wsj.com/1pCTjPG)
** Omnicare Inc agreed to pay $124 million to settle
allegations the nursing-home pharmacy company offered improper
discounts to skilled-nursing facilities and made false billings
to federal health programs, the Justice Department said
Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1mgxukU)
