June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The German government on Thursday said it would end a contract with Verizon Communications Inc because of concerns about network security, one of the most concrete signs yet that disclosures about U.S. spying were hurting American technology companies overseas. (on.wsj.com/TCYqov)

** Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would list its American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BABA." (on.wsj.com/1ltjbyj)

** GoPro Inc's shares rose 31 percent in their stock-market debut, showing the promise of consumer-electronics companies. But skepticism remained about the video-camera maker's longer-term prospects. (on.wsj.com/1m2HUKX)

** Federal prosecutors are issuing grand jury subpoenas in connection with General Motors Co's years-long delay in responding to a deadly defect, as new documents raise questions about the auto maker's assessment of which employees were at fault. (on.wsj.com/1mi5Jsc)

** Molson Coors Brewing Co Chief Executive Peter Swinburn said he wouldn't rule out buying SABMiller Plc's 58 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture MillerCoors if it becomes available. (on.wsj.com/1o8pRS9)

** Norfolk Southern Corp has become the first big American freight railroad to require its customers to give the railroad legal protection against damages from fires, explosions or the release of hazardous materials carried in tank cars that don't meet the rail industry's latest standards. (on.wsj.com/1iLQWLu)

** Foursquare Labs Inc said it would begin charging some businesses for access to its database of restaurants, shops and other local venues, as it tries to make money from information it has gathered from user "check-ins" in the five years since its founding. (on.wsj.com/1ltkxZE)

** Alcoa Inc said Thursday it would buy Firth Rixson Ltd from private-equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners LP for $2.35 billion in cash and $500 million in common shares. Alcoa agreed to pay as much as an additional $150 million, depending on the Sheffield, England, manufacturer's performance through 2020. (on.wsj.com/UObiJv)

** Google Inc on Thursday started removing results from its search engine under Europe's new "right to be forgotten," implementing a landmark May ruling by the European Union's top court that gives individuals the right to request removal of results that turn up in Internet searches for their own names. (on.wsj.com/TzPNex) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)