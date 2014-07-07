July 7 The following are the top stories in the
* Ukraine neared a final showdown with pro-Russia rebels on
Sunday, after Kiev forced insurgents to retreat to the last
major city they control and Moscow showed no signs of
intervening to help them (on.wsj.com/1jXJ30Z)
* Hillary Clinton, a presumed presidential candidate for
2016, has made clear she wouldn't be running for a de facto
third Obama term. (on.wsj.com/TXugwu)
* Somali militants claimed responsibility Sunday for twin
attacks in eastern Kenya that aid organizations said killed at
least 22 people-the second such strike in the region in less
than three weeks (on.wsj.com/VRpbr7)
* Expedia bid 703.1 million Australian dollars
(US$657.2 million) for Wotif.com as the U.S. online-travel site
widens its exposure to fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets (on.wsj.com/1moLBcv)
* Passengers boarding U.S.-bound flights at "certain
overseas airports" may be asked to turn on electronic devices
including cellphones, and won't be allowed to bring on the plane
any devices that are out of battery power, the Transportation
Security Administration said Sunday (on.wsj.com/1lMhQ0I)
* The first criminal trial linked to the Boston Marathon
bombing is slated to begin in Boston on Monday with opening
statements expected in the case of a former college student
accused of taking evidence from the alleged bomber's dorm room
(on.wsj.com/1moKUzU)
