Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google's rival Yelp Inc says the search giant is promoting its own content at the expense of users, as Google battles to protect a proposed deal in Europe over similar concerns. An internal Yelp presentation, claims that Google is showing results from its Google+ local listings ahead of links to Yelp even in cases when a Google user includes "yelp" in a search query. (on.wsj.com/1njCEC5)
* The Authors Guild sent an email to its 9,000 members describing as "highly disingenuous" Amazon.com Inc's recent offer to give Hachette Book Group authors all the revenue from their e-book sales. (on.wsj.com/1jisFx4)
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com Inc alleging that the online retailer allowed millions of dollars in unauthorized purchases by children through its app store. (on.wsj.com/1w72uK7)
* Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella signaled Thursday he won't quickly reshape what Microsoft does, but is likely to cut the number of people doing it.(on.wsj.com/1oKOFjn)
* The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority tapped reserve funds to pay investors last week in the latest sign the cash-strapped utility may soon restructure its debt. A trustee for the power authority withdrew about $41.6 million from a reserve fund to make payments on July 1. (on.wsj.com/1oLGDXv)
* A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Internal Revenue Service to explain how it lost two years' worth of a former official's emails, and tapped a magistrate judge to find out whether the documents can be obtained from other sources. (on.wsj.com/1qPtgXR) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.