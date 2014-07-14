July 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Thousands of Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip fled
their homes for UN shelters after the Israeli military warned
residents to evacuate ahead of an intensified offensive. (on.wsj.com/U90kO2)
* As big banks with large trading operations report
second-quarter earnings results this week, investors and
analysts will be trying to find out whether the slowdown is a
temporary funk or a lasting shift. (on.wsj.com/1m92WSB)
* Chinese prosecutors indicted a foreign husband-and-wife
investigation team for illegally obtaining private information
on Chinese citizens, in a case that has drawn attention to their
work with U.K. drug giant GlaxoSmithKline and to China's
judicial system. (on.wsj.com/1nm2rF6)
* Spanish banks say a modest decline in bad loans marks a
post-crisis turning point. But analysts warn that a more
comprehensive measure of the banks' health points to a longer
road to recovery. (on.wsj.com/1n0rpzF)
* Central-bank economic models failed to foresee the storm
that devastated the global economy in 2008. Stephen Poloz, the
head of Canada's central bank, is trying an alternative approach
he thinks will have better foresight: actual human beings. (on.wsj.com/1r9BxYq)
* A $7 billion deal between Citigroup and the Justice
Department expected to be unveiled Monday nearly fell apart one
day last month. Government officials, frustrated by months of
back-and-forth haggling, warned the bank that a lawsuit would be
filed the next day. But hours before the deadline expired, the
Justice Department put its plans on hold. (on.wsj.com/1oy2Jd0)
* General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra
returns to Capitol Hill this week for what may be her last and
toughest hearings with U.S. lawmakers over the auto maker's
botched response to a faulty ignition switch that has landed GM
in hot water with federal regulators and the Justice Department.
(on.wsj.com/1oVcNjv)
* U.S. and U.K. investigators who are examining how Western
investment firms won business in Gadhafi's Libya are looking at
Tradition Financial Services and parties that it held for Libyan
officials in Marrakesh. (on.wsj.com/1q998lN)
* The U.K. government said it would stiffen laws governing
foreign takeovers of British companies, potentially raising new
hurdles for overseas acquirers. (on.wsj.com/1tGno6V)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)