* U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc is close to clinching a
deal to buy Dublin-based Shire Plc for more than £31
billion ($53 billion), in what would be one of the largest
so-called inversion deals through which U.S. companies are
seeking a lower corporate tax burden. (on.wsj.com/1zDiEQ2)
* On Monday, the Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $7
billion, including a $4 billion civil penalty to the Justice
Department, $500 million to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
and several states, and $2.5 billion earmarked for "consumer
relief," to settle the U.S. government's allegations it
knowingly sold shoddy mortgages ahead of the financial crisis.
(on.wsj.com/1sWCQb3)
* On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
announced a deal with U.S. production studio Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp to make available on Alibaba set-top
boxes offerings such as the "Twilight" hit vampire movie series
and the TV show "Mad Men." The partnership beefs up Alibaba's
entertainment menu as China's Internet-savvy consumers are
increasingly going online to watch TV shows, videos and movies.
(on.wsj.com/1p0uo7T)
* Pilot Flying J, the nation's largest truck-stop chain,
accepted responsibility for the criminal conduct of its
employees and agreed to pay $92 million in penalties in a
settlement with the federal government. (on.wsj.com/1n4XYw5)
* The National Basketball Association is seeking to double
the TV-rights fees it receives from ESPN majority owner Walt
Disney Co and Time Warner Inc's Turner
Broadcasting, as the league looks to lock up deals for
nationally televised games in the coming months, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rmQJzc)
* Lou Eccleston, who led the fast-growing S&P Capital IQ
division at McGraw Hill Financial Inc departed Monday
to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal company
memo. (on.wsj.com/1nBcafn)
* The Justice Department is investigating possible pricing
coordination among music publishing companies as it reviews the
decades-old rules that govern the cost of licensing songs,
according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/Uaeo9W)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
