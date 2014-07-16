July 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israel threatened to broaden its offensive against Hamas
after the Islamists rejected a truce and the army warned tens of
thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza to clear out by
Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1oGqFey)
* JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by an unforeseen
uptick in key trading businesses in June. (on.wsj.com/1mJlVId)
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended keeping
interest rates low before Congress, but opened the door a crack
to earlier-than-planned rate hikes if the labor market continues
its surprising improvement. (on.wsj.com/1wt29BQ)
* The Obama administration joined the growing debate over
U.S. companies reincorporating overseas for tax purposes, urging
lawmakers to pass legislation to limit the moves. (on.wsj.com/1nuE0VZ)
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, after more than a year
of fighting a crisis-era lawsuit, is willing to reopen
discussions with the Justice Department to settle the case. (on.wsj.com/1oGrhRl)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has been valued as
high as about $150 billion in recent private trades of its
stock, according to people familiar with the transactions, as
the e-commerce company's perceived market value rises ahead of
its initial public offering. (on.wsj.com/1mTa89V)
* Apple Inc and IBM struck an agreement to
create simple-to-use business apps and sell iPhones and iPads to
Big Blue's corporate customers. (on.wsj.com/1l1Nisu)
* The bankruptcy trustee for Bernard Madoff's investment
firm filed an amended lawsuit against Madoff's two sons on
Tuesday, adding detail to claims that the men were aware of the
Ponzi scheme and actively worked to conceal it from the
Securities and Exchange Commission by deleting, altering or
hiding records during an audit. (on.wsj.com/1rpz0Ha)
* Former Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally,
who flirted with Microsoft Corp's top job last winter,
has joined the board of another tech giant: Google Inc
. (on.wsj.com/1qFGEMs)
* In a bumpy year for commodities markets, some investors
think they have hit on a winning strategy: Wait it out. Extreme
weather and an uncertain economic outlook have sent prices for
commodities ranging from coffee to natural gas to soybeans on a
wild ride this year. In many of these markets, the cost for
commodities delivered today is higher than months from now. That
is opening up a number of ways for investors to profit. (on.wsj.com/1l1ZDNt)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)