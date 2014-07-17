BRIEF-EVTN signs purchase agreement with Schlumberger
* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger
July 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israel agreed to a five-hour cease-fire on Thursday to allow aid into Gaza as the country came under pressure over mounting civilian casualties that included four Palestinian boys killed as they played on a beach. At the same time, officials warned that the chances of a ground invasion of Gaza are very high and growing with each day that militants keep firing rockets into Israel. (on.wsj.com/1jzWlWx)
* After almost a decade of heated political debate, Australia has become the world's first developed nation to repeal carbon laws that put a price on greenhouse gas emissions. (on.wsj.com/WcXOrx)
* The Obama administration escalated its sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in Ukraine, imposing restrictions on the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft and other top firms. (on.wsj.com/Wc8uq9)
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals' $300,000-a-year cystic-fibrosis drug has sparked a legal battle in Arkansas, illustrating the dilemma faced by cash-strapped government insurance programs. (on.wsj.com/1nyBPk8)
* Time Warner rejected an $80 billion offer made by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that would have united the media giants. (on.wsj.com/1pbBsyP)
* The retail sector continues to confound billionaire investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway partner Charlie Munger, who have bemoaned their bad luck in retail investing for years. (on.wsj.com/1jA2DWi)
* Bank of America Corp and the Justice Department remain far apart on a possible mortgage-securities settlement even though the bank offered $13 billion to resolve the civil probe. The bank on Wednesday announced it had reached a $650 million settlement in a mortgage-securities lawsuit brought by American International Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/WiU73U)
* Low interest rates are continuing to pressure banks at a time when lending activity is picking up. U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group Inc the two largest U.S. regional banks by assets, saw a key measure of lending profitability decline in the second quarter, due in part to low rates. (on.wsj.com/UdkmXE) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
