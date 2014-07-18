July 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Malaysia Airlines plane carrying 283 passengers and 15
crew crashed Thursday in the battle-torn east Ukraine region of
Donetsk, where U.S. intelligence agencies say it was struck by a
ground-to-air missile. The U.S. agencies are divided over
whether the missile was launched by the Russian military or by
pro-Russia separatist rebels, who officials say lack the
expertise on their own to bring down a commercial airline in
midflight. (on.wsj.com/1mZNwEO)
* The White House late Thursday said the United States is
"shocked" by the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight
near the Ukraine-Russian border and blamed Russia for fueling
tensions that may have led to the disaster. (on.wsj.com/1tccimf)
* SoftBank Corp said Friday that Google Inc
Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora will join the
company in October as vice chairman and chief executive of
SoftBank Internet and Media. (on.wsj.com/1tYxssg)
* Microsoft said it plans to eliminate up to 18,000
jobs and take charges to earnings of up to $1.6 billion over the
next year to streamline its operations following the recent
acquisition of Nokia's devices and services business.
(on.wsj.com/1wCkRXL)
* Twitter Inc is expected to unveil as many as four
new metrics later this month that it hopes will illustrate its
reach beyond the 255 million users that log in at least once a
month, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/Wgx0Xb)
* The Justice Department charged FedEx with
transporting prescription painkillers that the United States
said had been sold illegally. (on.wsj.com/1qMBRJ7)
* Federal energy regulators said parts of a proposal to beef
up the electric grid's security were inadequate and asked for
revisions from the industry group that wrote it. In an unusual
move for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency on
Thursday told the group that it should correct weaknesses in its
proposed plan. The commission said to consider broadening the
definition of equipment and facilities deserving protection and
asked the group to allow the federal government to designate
additional facilities eligible for increased security. (on.wsj.com/1rlC3mm)
* The U.S. Department of Justice is suing energy company
Entergy Corp for failing to submit required proof of its
affirmative-action programs. The complaint, filed in U.S.
District Court in New Orleans Thursday, alleges Entergy has
refused repeated requests from the Department of Labor's Office
of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. (on.wsj.com/1zOYJOf)
* Sotheby's plans to lay off a "modest" number of
its global workforce by the end of the year as it takes a harder
look at its operations, according to a statement issued by the
auctioneer on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1zOZ5nX)
* Airbus and Boeing padded their deep order
backlogs with $115.5 billion in jet deals at the Farnborough air
show. Airbus beat Boeing in the annual air-show bragging-rights
contest, recording deals for 496 jets compared with the 201
plane sales that Boeing made. Airlines typically get big
discounts, and several of the deals still need to be finalized.
(on.wsj.com/1p1DvH5)
* A New Zealand court stalled Danone SA's legal
action against Fonterra Co-Operative Group, saying it
was best to wait for the outcome of a separate
international-arbitration hearing. The French food maker is
seeking compensation for costs incurred last year when it was
forced to recall baby-milk products following a food-safety
scare associated with dairy products supplied by Fonterra. (on.wsj.com/1p1DAL2)
* Investigators are examining nearly four dozen hedge funds,
asset managers and other investment firms to determine whether
they violated insider-trading rules after receiving a tip from a
Washington research firm. (on.wsj.com/1latqU4)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)