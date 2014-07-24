July 24 The following are the top stories in the
* Two Ukrainian fighter jets were shot down Wednesday over
separatist-held territory not far from the site of the Malaysia
Airlines crash as international outrage over the tragedy has
done little to slow fighting in eastern Ukraine. (on.wsj.com/1pc31qs)
* The Obama administration, Israel and other Middle East
allies are refashioning an Egyptian cease-fire proposal to
assure Hamas that Gaza's economic interests would be addressed
if the Islamist group stops rocket attacks, senior U.S. and Arab
officials said. (on.wsj.com/1sUzA2G)
* The largest public pension fund in the U.S., the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers is
expected to cut its hedge-fund investments this year by 40
percent to $3 billion. Public pensions from California to Ohio
are backing away from hedge funds because of concerns about high
fees and lackluster returns. (on.wsj.com/1nWeo4p)
* A number of major banks are looking to simultaneously
settle probes into allegations of foreign-exchange rate-rigging
with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority, according to people
familiar with the matter. Banks like Barclays PLC and
UBS AG are aiming to reach individual settlements with
regulators that will be announced at the same time, these people
say. (on.wsj.com/1oeuZ8p)
* The U.S. airline industry's newfound health is breeding
something not seen in years: a flock of startups. Two fledging
carriers already have taken off. One is a reincarnation of the
old People Express Airlines. Others are still in various stages
of incubation, hoping to raise sufficient funds and receive
government clearance to take wing. (on.wsj.com/1jWkYwU)
* Gilead Sciences Inc's Hepatitis C pill, Sovaldi,
notched $3.5 billion in second-quarter sales, catapulting Gilead
into the ranks of the top-selling pharmaceutical companies.(on.wsj.com/1z5gIi5)
* The U.S. government has asked big banks whether it should
issue bonds that mature in more than 30 years. The treasury
department asked 22 primary dealer banks, which underwrite U.S.
government debt sales, about possible demand for ultra-long-term
sovereign bonds. (on.wsj.com/1tDbW8r)
* Cable magnate John Malone said in an interview that
Twenty-First Century Fox has long been eyeing a
takeover bid for Time Warner Inc and isn't likely to
face competing bidders, pouring cold water on speculation that
tech companies could emerge as rival suitors for the TV and
movie company. (on.wsj.com/1z5upNS)
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co has sharply pulled back
from a popular mortgage-lending program this year, blaming
Obama administration's zeal for litigation. (on.wsj.com/1pdsn7k)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission told Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services that it could face an enforcement action
for alleged securities fraud regarding six commercial
real-estate deals in 2011, according to a Wednesday filing by
S&P parent McGraw Hill Financial Inc (on.wsj.com/1lxLKXn)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)