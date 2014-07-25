July 25 The following are the top stories in the
* The U.S. believes Russia is firing artillery across its
border at Ukrainian military positions, the State Department
said, an assertion that Moscow is playing a more direct role in
the conflict. (on.wsj.com/1jXUWsX)
* An Air Algérie jetliner with at least 116 people on board
crashed in northern Mali on Thursday, the airline and officials
in Africa said. (on.wsj.com/1nYQ7uJ)
* Demand for new homes slowed sharply during the first half,
a development that threatens to reverberate beyond the housing
market and throughout the broader economy. Sales of new
single-family homes fell 4.9 percent through the first six
months of the year and June sales fell 8.1 percent from the
prior month, according to Commerce Department data. (on.wsj.com/1x9huHU)
* After years of fighting for survival, U.S. airlines are
finally able to show investors the money. American Airlines
Group Inc said on Thursday it will buy back $1 billion
of its stock and begin paying a quarterly cash dividend of 10
cents a share. United Continental Holdings Inc said it
will launch a $1 billion share repurchase plan over the next
three years. (on.wsj.com/1qDpgwf)
* GM on Thursday reported a profit of $278 million, off 80
percent from a year earlier. A $2.5 billion pretax bill for
safety recalls and a victims' compensation fund slashed General
Motors Co's second-quarter profit and highlighted the
work it must do to close a profitability gap with rival Ford
Motor Co, which reported stronger results for the quarter
ahead of a critical product launch. (on.wsj.com/1kXV3A9)
* Argentina hasn't made many friends on Wall Street. But
that hasn't stopped bankers from trying to bring the country
back into the bond market. The largest financial firms spent
much of the first part of 2014 devising an escape route for
Argentina from a legal standoff with some hedge-fund bondholders
that threatens to throw the nation into default for the second
time in 13 years. (on.wsj.com/1qDqBmH)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S. chief, Bill Simon, will
leave the company on Aug. 8 and will be replaced by Asia head
Greg Foran, a New Zealander who has never worked in the United
States. Foran steps into the job at a time when Wal-Mart's U.S.
namesake stores are stuck in a rut. (on.wsj.com/1pOQLxL)
* Barclays PLC fired back against New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, arguing that the prosecutor used
misleading information and cherry-picked facts to support his
allegation that the bank lied to its clients about the activity
of high-speed traders in its "dark pool." (on.wsj.com/1rAXUES)
* OSI received one of its first pieces of good news in days
as McDonald's said it would stick with the meat provider
in China, using OSI's other factories in China, despite saying
earlier this week it may have been misled by officials at
Shanghai Husi Food. The burger giant's vote of confidence
signaled OSI's importance to McDonald's and points to the close
ties the companies have formed over six decades. (on.wsj.com/1rEFRiL)
* Investors are selling junk bonds at the fastest pace in
more than a year, as fresh interest-rate fears and geopolitical
turmoil amplify valuation concerns following a long rally.
Prices on bonds issued by lower-rated U.S. companies tumbled to
a three-month low this week, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch index. (on.wsj.com/1mLki8q)
* Zillow Inc is in advanced talks to buy rival online
real-estate information service Trulia Inc, in a deal
that could give their fast-growing websites even more power in
the home-sale market. Terms of the potential deal couldn't be
learned, but Trulia's stock-market value was nearly $2 billion.
(on.wsj.com/1nzadQt)
* Comcast Corp, the largest cable operator in the
United States, has quietly begun extending fiber optic cable all
the way to customers' homes in certain parts of its service
area, a significant shift that could help the company better
compete with all-fiber providers like Verizon Communications Inc
and Google Inc on internet speeds. (on.wsj.com/1lBLeb2)
* Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services is
challenging the nearly $49 million 2013 pay package given to
Sprint Corp's chief executive and opposing the re-election
of a board member to the compensation committee. ISS said it
opposes Sprint Chief Executive Dan Hesse's pay package because a
special equity award of $18.7 million was entirely time-based,
lacking connection to any performance criteria.(on.wsj.com/1rQw2f0)
* U.S. President Barack Obama threw himself into the
politically charged effort to block U.S. firms from
reincorporating overseas for tax reasons, calling the
relocations "wrong" and urging Congress to stop them through
quick-fix legislation. (on.wsj.com/WNHbTz)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)