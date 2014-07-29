July 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Israel's leaders said they were escalating the military
campaign in Gaza and told the country to prepare for a prolonged
operation, defying international demands for an immediate
cease-fire. (on.wsj.com/1rLLcop)
* Pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine saw some of their
worst battlefield setbacks in weeks Monday as the West agreed on
tougher sanctions aimed at forcing Moscow to cut support for the
militias-posing fresh challenges on two fronts for Russian
President Vladimir Putin. (on.wsj.com/UHNOF3)
* The battle for America's poorest consumers intensified on
Monday with Dollar Tree Inc's agreement to buy rival
Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $8.5 billion. (on.wsj.com/X3tX58)
* Negotiations between Bank of America Corp and the
Justice Department have hit a snag over whether the firm should
pay a cash penalty for the dealings of Countrywide Financial
Corp and Merrill Lynch & Co Inc. (on.wsj.com/1rzefYR)
* Money-laundering allegations against Argentine businessman
Lázaro Báez are focusing attention on the wealth of Argentine
President Cristina Kirchner and her late husband Néstor
Kirchner. (on.wsj.com/1tV7Cl8)
* A Chinese government anticorruption investigation that
already has swept aside dozens of officials is now stretching
into Canada. A shake-up has hit state-run China National
Petroleum Corp.'s Canadian operations and a billion-dollar
oil-sands project is now in limbo. (on.wsj.com/WL2fu2)
* Zillow Inc and Trulia Inc, the two online
real-estate giants that announced plans to merge, have a message
for real-estate agents that have grown increasingly concerned
about their market clout: We're partners, not competitors. (on.wsj.com/1o6txQV)
* Hundreds of small and regional banks are clinging to a
practice that can cause consumers to incur multiple overdraft
fees in the same day, even as the biggest lenders are backing
away. (on.wsj.com/1l8XwHW)
* Oracle Corp cut its yearly stock-option grants to
Chief Executive Larry Ellison and other top executives nearly a
year after a wave of shareholder opposition to compensation paid
to the chief. (on.wsj.com/1l8VvM1)
