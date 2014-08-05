Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A rush of newly insured patients using health services has
boosted hospital operators' fortunes but has racked up costs
that insurers didn't anticipate, corporate filings and
interviews with executives show. (on.wsj.com/1zPE63s)
* Israel and Hamas agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire in Gaza
starting Tuesday as Israeli forces were winding down their
month-long campaign in the Palestinian territory. The deal
followed Israel's pullout of most of its forces from the Gaza
Strip over the weekend. (on.wsj.com/1o6bfVL)
* Sand prices are rising and companies are racing to build
new mines in South Dakota and other locations as demand
intensifies for the silica crystals that energy companies use to
frack oil and gas wells. Sand is a key ingredient in items from
solar panels to smartphones, but in recent years billions of
pounds of it have been poured down wells to help coax more fuel
out of the ground. (on.wsj.com/1kjHzUa)
* Moody's Investors Service warned New York officials and
investors Monday that the state's much-improved rating is at
risk as the federal government tries to claw back nearly $1.3
billion in Medicaid payments. Moody's said the potential
Medicaid repayment is a "credit negative" for the state. The
"repayment would result in an unwelcome drain on the state's
cash balances," the report said, and future repayments would
"pinch the state's liquidity." (on.wsj.com/1kjIQur)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission said in federal
court on Monday that it is seeking up to $750 million in
sanctions from Texas entrepreneur Sam Wyly and the estate of his
deceased brother, Charles Wyly. (on.wsj.com/1qUTafs)
* As regulators try to untangle the financial mess
surrounding Espírito Santo International SA, multiple threads
lead back to a small Swiss company whose business interests are
intermingled with the powerful Portuguese conglomerate. (on.wsj.com/1luFfoG)
* A federal investigation into the handling of an
anti-corruption commission by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's
office appears to have damaged the rising Democratic star's
standing at home without hurting his chances at re-election,
according to a new poll. (on.wsj.com/1zPAePY)
* FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc
are increasingly moving their own packages through the U.S.
Postal Service, putting pressure on the quasi-governmental
agency and raising questions about whether the USPS is charging
enough for the service. (on.wsj.com/1o9dV48)
* China is using its six-year-old antimonopoly law to put
foreign businesses under increasing pressure, a development that
experts say will intensify as Beijing seeks greater sway over
the prices paid by Chinese companies and consumers. (on.wsj.com/1luGc0c)
* LinkedIn Corp said Monday it paid nearly $6
million in back wages and damages to 359 current and former
employees who the U.S. Labor Department says weren't properly
paid for overtime worked between February 2012 and February
2014. (on.wsj.com/1pUZBsC)
* General Motors Co must turn over documents related
to its subprime auto-lending under a subpoena issued by the U.S.
Justice Department, the Detroit auto maker disclosed in a
regulatory filing Monday. (on.wsj.com/1s86AAT)
* France will likely miss its deficit reduction targets due
to weaker-than-hoped economic growth and risks the government
will fail to implement spending cuts fully, Moody's Investors
Service said Monday. (on.wsj.com/WXRHYM)
* Two insurers are teaming up to create health-information
exchanges, making the medical records of about nine million plan
members available to participating doctors and hospitals. Blue
Shield of California and WellPoint Inc's Anthem Blue
Cross said they would spend $80 million to fund the first three
years of the California Integrated Data Exchange. The new
entity, set to be announced on Tuesday, will be set up as an
independent nonprofit organization, though each insurer is
appointing a member of its board. (on.wsj.com/1xZYsEg)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)