Aug 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America Corp and the Justice Department
are close to a deal in which the bank will pay between $16
billion and $17 billion to resolve allegations of
mortgage-related misconduct in the run-up to the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/1vbZWze)
* The dust appeared to be settling on 21st Century Fox's
brief pursuit of Time Warner Inc, as both
entertainment conglomerates pointed to strong quarterly earnings
and declared themselves well-positioned on their own. (on.wsj.com/1pY3f4J)
* President Barack Obama is focused on putting in place a
global security structure that will last decades, but his
handling of crises in the Mideast and Ukraine has driven support
for his foreign policy to new lows. (on.wsj.com/1syF2qw)
* Almost 90 percent of the United States' 30 million
uninsured won't pay a penalty under the Affordable Care Act in
2016 because of a growing batch of exemptions to the
health-coverage requirement. (on.wsj.com/1kJvpEG)
* Google Inc wants to reward websites that are
more secure. The world's most popular search engine said it is
now giving bonus points in its ranking algorithm to Web pages
that are encrypted. Google hopes the move will prod website
developers to adopt technology that protects against hackers
breaking into their websites and stealing users' information. (on.wsj.com/1syVYND)
* Talk of cracking down on U.S. corporations that move
offshore is making some other companies nervous - notably,
foreign-owned concerns, which are warning of cuts to their U.S.
employment or investment if they are caught in the cross hairs.
(on.wsj.com/1pDhFtJ)
* The failure of the biggest U.S. banks to convince
regulators they can go bust without bringing down the financial
system is likely to further strain an already tense relationship
between Wall Street and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1pY541O)
* Sprint Corp's new boss is a 6-foot 6-inch Bolivian
billionaire whose efforts could determine whether the wireless
firm's decision to end a $32-billion plan to buy T-Mobile US Inc
was a savvy, pragmatic move or a disaster. (on.wsj.com/X36WQ1)
* Without a Sprint Corp deal, T-Mobile US Inc
has to weigh a possible merger with another suitor against going
it alone in a market that is about to get more competitive and
more expensive. (on.wsj.com/XFK49c)
* The number of people to have died in the worst Ebola
outbreak in history has risen to at least 932, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday, as overworked hospital staff
struggled to quell the epidemic and in many cases became its
front-line victims. (on.wsj.com/1ko5ty3)
* Walgreen Co faced investor backlash after deciding
against relocating its corporate headquarters overseas as part
of its acquisition of the rest of European drugstore chain
Alliance Boots GmbH. (on.wsj.com/1kJERb9)
* Pfizer Inc has reached a $35 million settlement
with 41 states and the District of Columbia over alleged
improper marketing of its drug Rapamune, New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1oDznxI)
* A European spacecraft called Rosetta has become the first
in history to rendezvous with and orbit a comet, a milestone in
space exploration that could reveal valuable clues about how the
solar system was created and how it evolved. (on.wsj.com/1syK6v7)
* As fighting between Israel and Hamas raged over the past
week, Israeli tech companies had one of their best runs ever.
Investors and buyers didn't stay away either, with one
acquisition announced and four initial public offerings. Still,
quite a few startups in the country's busy tech sector had staff
called away on mandatory military reserve duty, as did some of
their suppliers and business partners. (on.wsj.com/XFluWb)
* A collection of more than one billion website logins
allegedly stockpiled by a Russian crime gang may not pose as
much of a new security threat as a computer-security company
suggested, other security researchers and cybercrime experts
said. (on.wsj.com/1up6t5x)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)