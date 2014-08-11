Aug 11 The following are the top stories in the
* Islamist extremists who have overrun swaths of Iraq made a
rare retreat in an area hit by U.S. air strikes and gave up some
territory they had won from Kurdish forces, in an early sign of
impact from the three-day-old American campaign. (on.wsj.com/1kvlfam)
* Israel's early failure to detect the vast Hamas tunnel
network that its forces destroyed in Gaza is triggering a wave
of recriminations within the country's security and political
establishment. (on.wsj.com/XV52Bh)
* Alaska, the state which staked most of its economy on
energy in the 1970s after oil was found on the North Slope, is
now competing with, and often losing out to, places with hotter
oil fields-especially North Dakota. More people left Alaska than
settled in the state between 2012 and 2013, while North Dakota
added residents, according to state and federal census data. (on.wsj.com/1vw7n4B)
* Kinder Morgan Inc is consolidating its vast
oil-and-gas pipeline empire into a single company amid investor
worries about the enterprises' growth prospects. (on.wsj.com/1uEAX3J)
* Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to buy Royal
Dutch Shell PLC's half-interest in the Haynesville
Shale, a huge Louisiana gas field, in a deal that could value
the stake at more than $1 billion. (on.wsj.com/1A6y3rf)
* Widespread use of commercial drones is likely to take
significantly longer than many proponents of the budding
industry anticipate, according to U.S. and Canadian aviation
regulators. (on.wsj.com/1oVnkfs)
* U.S. factories that were idled during the recession are
now humming with activity. Office and apartment buildings have
less empty space. Unemployment is falling, while wages and
benefits are growing slowly. However, conditions aren't quite
back to what was normal before the 2008 financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1oVntPP)
* A summer of geopolitical unrest is rattling markets, but
despite a recent downturn, investors' optimistic view of U.S.
stocks has been largely unscathed. A wave of risk aversion has
punished stocks and fueled the largest-ever retreat from junk
bonds. Investors are contending with violence in Ukraine, Iraq
and the Gaza Strip, along with news that Italy faces its third
recession since 2008 and Germany's industrial production is
slowing. Yet many fund managers say that unless the unrest
increases and threatens the global growth outlook, the case for
buying U.S. stocks appears stronger than that for bonds and many
other assets. (on.wsj.com/1vw8v8d)
* The largest U.S. public pension plan is considering a
dramatic retreat from some riskier investments, as it tries to
simplify its $295 billion in holdings and better protect against
losses during the next market downturn, according to people
familiar with the matter. California Public Employees'
Retirement System is weighing whether to exit or substantially
reduce bets on commodities, actively managed company stocks and
hedge funds, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1plYNRg)
* Citigroup Inc and Swiss-based trader Mercuria Energy
Group are battling in a London court over payments relating to
metals-backed financing arrangements in China valued at over
$270 million. The case between Mercuria and Citigroup is one of
several brought by companies scrambling to limit their exposure
to potential losses after the Chinese government launched an
investigation into allegations of loan fraud at the ports. (on.wsj.com/1A6zkyD)
* Hachette Book Group said Amazon.com Inc is
motivated by profits and market share at the expense of authors
and bookstores, as the companies' contentious contract talks
over e-book pricing continues. (on.wsj.com/1kvmSoq)
* At least 2.2 million people have already watched "The
Expendables 3." The problem for the movie's distributor, Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp, is that its big-budget action
movie doesn't open until Friday. (on.wsj.com/1A6m7G2)
