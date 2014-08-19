Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tensions flared Monday night as a large contingent of
police confronted demonstrators in Ferguson after hours of
peaceful marching to protest the fatal shooting of Michael
Brown. (on.wsj.com/1mfpRNq)
* Ukraine accused pro-Russian separatists of killing dozens
of civilians by firing on a refugee convoy, the latest example
of residents caught in the line of fire of a four-month-old war
that has caused more than 2,000 deaths. Rebels denied any role
in the attack, or that an attack had taken place. The U.S. State
Department condemned the "shelling and rocketing" of the convoy
but said it couldn't confirm who was responsible. (on.wsj.com/1oVPZg4)
* Dollar General Corp offered to pay $9 billion in
cash for Family Dollar Stores Inc, the latest in a wave
of retail mergers that comes as companies struggle with weak
traffic and a glut of stores. The offer is an attempt to elbow
out the smallest of the three rivals, Dollar Tree Inc,
which signed an agreement to acquire Family Dollar three weeks
ago. (on.wsj.com/1pEFv9K)
* U.S. orange-juice retail sales fell to the lowest level on
record as the formerly popular American breakfast beverage
continued to fall out of favor with consumers. (on.wsj.com/1mft5Ak)
* Point72 Asset Management said Thomas Conheeney, who rose
over 15 years to become president of Cohen's giant hedge-fund
firm, resigned on Monday, capping a tenure as head of the firm
during which eight current or former employees were convicted on
criminal charges related to insider trading. (on.wsj.com/1qllTUu)
* Treasury Department officials are assembling a list of
administrative options for Secretary Jacob Lew to consider for
ways to deter or prevent U.S. companies from reorganizing
overseas primarily to avoid paying federal taxes, an agency
official said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1w2tMGV)
* Aeropostal Inc said on Monday Chief Executive
Thomas Johnson and the board mutually agreed that he would step
down from the post, and Julian Geiger has rejoined the company
as chief executive, effective immediately. Johnson was one of
the two CEOs who replaced Geiger in 2010. (on.wsj.com/Ys7oYp)
* Verizon Communications Inc last week added many new
routes to a dataset called the Border Gateway Protocol routing
table. The telecom company consolidated its routes back into a
smaller list within minutes, pushing the size of the database
back below the red zone, but the spike had already caused
ripples in the Internet's fabric. (on.wsj.com/1pGyyFa)
* SoftBank Corp gave a glimpse of its plans to
tackle the U.S. cellphone market, unveiling a deal to develop
low-cost smartphones for its Sprint Corp unit and a new
service that would allow unlimited downloads from select
applications. (on.wsj.com/1riwFkN)
* Continental AG, one of the world's largest
automotive parts makers, picked a Google Inc
self-driving-car executive Seval Oz to lead a new Silicon
Valley-based operation aimed at intelligent transportation
efforts. (on.wsj.com/1o7YIvo)
* Until now, Roku has only offered streaming video through
its own hardware, either a set-top box or a dongle. Next month,
Roku - which has grown into a household name - becomes the
operating system for TVs from TCL and Hisense, two big TV makers
that are largely unknown in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1pXg42i)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)