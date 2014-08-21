Aug 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. Special Operations forces mounted an unsuccessful
mission inside Syria earlier this summer to try to rescue
several Americans held by Islamic extremists, including the
journalist who was beheaded this week, senior Obama
administration officials said. (on.wsj.com/1AzOooQ)
* Bank of America Corp is expected to pay a record
settlement of nearly $17 billion over its mortgage lending as
early as Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter,
capping a legal odyssey that has dogged it since the depths of
the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1pgsRhm)
* U.S. air strikes have driven some ground commanders of the
Sunni radical group Islamic State from northern Iraq across the
border into Syria, Iraqi officials say. (on.wsj.com/1rnn8ZG)
* Investors are pouring money into Vanguard Group, the
epitome of the hands-off approach to investing, flocking to
funds that track market indexes and are not run by stock pickers
or star managers. (on.wsj.com/1vk6Y14)
* Wall Street banks, under pressure to improve working
conditions for junior employees, are raising salaries. A host of
big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley have decided to
lift pay or are seriously considering the move for many junior
bankers. The pay increases, which are coming in the form of
salaries as opposed to year-end bonuses, could hit 20 percent to
25 percent at some firms. (on.wsj.com/XBDl0q)
* Russia temporarily closed four McDonald's Corp
restaurants in Moscow, citing sanitary violations, amid the
country's most-serious confrontation with the West since the
Cold War. (on.wsj.com/VFypWR)
* Law enforcement's battle against Symantec Corp's
Norton, Intel Corp McAfee brands and others gained new
attention this month after anonymous activists published
documents from FinFisher GmbH, a secretive German firm that
sells computer code to help governments snoop on targets. Amid
customer names and secret price lists, the cache exposed
complaints from authorities that antivirus programs had thwarted
their planned surveillance. (on.wsj.com/1ncbw4p)
* Argentina's options are dwindling after its latest
proposal to exit default by sidestepping a U.S. court order met
with skepticism in financial markets on Wednesday. Argentine
bond prices slipped and the black-market peso tumbled to a
record low against the dollar the day after Argentine President
Cristina Kirchner proposed that investors holding defaulted
bonds swap them for new debt governed by Argentine law. (on.wsj.com/1q1zWRR)
* African governments are on pace to issue a record amount
of bonds in 2014 for a second consecutive year, jumping at the
opportunity to borrow at low interest rates to fund
infrastructure and other spending. But global investors'
appetite for African bonds may be testing its limit. (on.wsj.com/1sW16x2)
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials debated at their July
policy meeting whether they might need to raise interest rates
sooner than expected in light of a strengthening recovery, but
they were restrained by lingering doubts about whether the
economy's gains would persist. (on.wsj.com/1sVwCLG)
* North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday passed a new
legislation to regulate coal-ash pits and clean up decades of
toxic waste generated by coal-burning electricity plants. (on.wsj.com/1wb81ou)
* A handful of private-equity firms are vying to buy
American Tire Distributors Holdings Inc in an auction that could
fetch more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1p01CCA)
* Glencore Plc said it would buy back $1 billion in
shares and avoid expensive expansion projects. But Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg signaled possible interest in mining
assets that BHP Billiton Plc plans to spin off. (on.wsj.com/1mo1hdh)
* A federal judge handed a legal victory to drugmaker
Hospira Inc by suspending the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's decision this week to allow the marketing of
certain generic copies of Hospira's top product, the sedative
Precedex. (on.wsj.com/1oTfBzW)
* Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday disclosed an 8.5
percent stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc and said he
may seek board representation. (on.wsj.com/1vk0Iqg)
* Hong Kong investor Tony Fung's bet on Australia's gambling
industry has won support from the country's competition
regulator, which said it would not block the planned 216.8
million Australian dollar ($200.5 million) acquisition of a
casino in tropical Cairns. (on.wsj.com/1pgnD5m)
* Dong Nguyen, the man behind the world-wide mobile gaming
sensation "Flappy Bird" has unleashed his newest effort. The
Vietnamese developer whose famously challenging title winged its
way to the top of the App Store and Google Play earlier this
year, on Thursday released his newest work, called "Swing
Copters." (on.wsj.com/1wbhE6t)
(1 US dollar = 1.0812 Australian dollar)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)