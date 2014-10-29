Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a significant shift, business groups gave more money in
aggregate to Republican candidates than to Democrats in seven of
the most competitive Senate races in recent months, in some
cases taking the unusual step of betting against sitting
senators. (on.wsj.com/1zHduVR)
* Federal agencies are probing exploring whether employees
of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency
that oversees billions in health spending, have leaked news that
ended up in the hands of Wall Street traders, according to
people with direct knowledge of the investigations. (on.wsj.com/1zH3NXj)
* An unmanned Orbital Sciences Corp's rocket
suffered a catastrophic failure seconds after liftoff Tuesday,
dealing a potential setback to NASA's program to privatize such
missions. (on.wsj.com/1wbJSMp)
* Hedge funds and other rapid-fire investors can get access
to market-moving documents ahead of other users of the
Securities and Exchange Commission's system for distributing
company filings, giving them a potential edge on the rest of the
market. (on.wsj.com/135V9mM)
* Facebook Inc chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed to
continue spending abundantly on new technologies in the coming
years, explaining away a quarterly profit that took a hit from
megadeals such as WhatsApp. (on.wsj.com/137yxCg)
* The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T Inc, alleging
that the company misled millions of cellphone subscribers by
selling them unlimited data plans and then effectively capping
those plans. (on.wsj.com/ZYsoGP)
* The first rule of IPOs is: You don't talk about IPOs. It
is a lesson highlighted by RBC Capital Market's decision to
relinquish a coveted role underwriting the record-breaking
initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last month
because of public comments by one of its executives. (on.wsj.com/1yHbFnw)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)