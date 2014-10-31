Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the
* Big banks in the United States and Europe are stockpiling
billions to pay for a potential trans-Atlantic settlement of
allegations that they manipulated foreign-exchange rates as
talks heat up with regulators on both continents. (on.wsj.com/1DCRQyq)
* The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy 3.5 percent annual
pace during the third quarter, a sign of sustained growth fueled
by government spending and a narrower trade deficit despite
mounting concerns about the health of overseas economies. (on.wsj.com/1E5n2IJ)
* Wal-Mart is testing a program to match online
prices from rivals like Amazon this holiday season, a
move that could make the discounter more competitive but cut
into profits. (on.wsj.com/1rEZjqj)
* Consumers are spending more and using cash less, a
combination that is driving profits higher at MasterCard Inc
and Visa Inc, the largest credit-card payment
networks in the world. (on.wsj.com/1q6xSpJ)
* The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered
air bag maker Takata to disclose emails and other
information on what it knows about millions of defective air bag
systems in older vehicles on the road. (on.wsj.com/1wM7ozH)
* Bank of America Corp's decision to make Brian
Moynihan chairman as well as chief executive is drawing fire
from some influential shareholders. Three of the largest pension
systems in the United States are pushing back on the bank's
move, announced earlier this month. (on.wsj.com/1q6yhsl)
* Pacific Investment Management Co in the past month pulled
all its futures-clearing business from a unit of State Street
Corp after State Street asked Pimco to reduce some
positions, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DCSADZ)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)