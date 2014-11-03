Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the
* Preliminary data suggest some type of violent structural
failure, rather than an engine explosion, might be the likely
cause of the crash of Virgin Galactic's experimental rocket ship
on Friday. (on.wsj.com/10MfCw0)
* Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Chevron Corp have lower profit margins than a decade
ago, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, prompting them
to shelve expansion plans and shed operations. (on.wsj.com/1vC9L44)
* Publicis Groupe SA is in talks to buy Sapient
Corp, as the French advertising firm seeks to speed up
its transformation into a digital-technology company. (on.wsj.com/1GcHJEE)
* Five days after the first U.S. Ebola case was confirmed,
Massachusetts General Hospital deployed a new Ebola application
made by QPID Health Inc that automatically matches a patient's
travel and family history with medical symptoms. (on.wsj.com/1zqVdL8)
* Investors who bet on strong growth at Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd when it went public in September, will soon
get their first look at how well the Chinese e-commerce giant is
meeting their expectations when it will report quarterly
earnings on Tuesday for the first time since its record $25
billion debut on the New York Stock Exchange. (on.wsj.com/1GcYtvw)
* Diageo Plc is nearing an asset-swap deal with Jose
Cuervo that would give the British liquor giant full ownership
of a fast-growing tequila brand in exchange for its Bushmills
Irish whiskey. (on.wsj.com/1yPj4Bh)
* Investors seeking higher returns are finding them in an
unexpected place: the market for debt sold by states, cities and
government-related entities. Municipal bonds have posted their
longest string of monthly gains in more than two decades,
outpacing gains this year in blue-chip U.S. stocks and corporate
debt. (on.wsj.com/1pgwJkA)
