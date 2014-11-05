Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Republican Senate candidates won sweeping victories on
Tuesday, capturing Democratic-held Senate seats and giving the
party control of Congress for the first time in eight years. (on.wsj.com/1zvbcrI)
* BHP Billiton Ltd will soon sell U.S. oil abroad
without explicit permission from the government in another sign
that the decades-old federal ban on crude exports is crumbling.
(on.wsj.com/1tYXHgt)
* Investors pulled an industry record $27.5 billion from
Pacific Investment Management Co Ltd's flagship fund last month
as the surprise exit of co-founder Bill Gross took its toll on
the firm he co-founded. (on.wsj.com/1tyaghr)
* The speedy acquittal of Raoul Weil, a former top UBS AG
official accused of helping Americans evade U.S.
taxes, could complicate government efforts to prosecute other
high-level executives for criminal conduct. (on.wsj.com/1tGurvk)
* The European Union on Tuesday cut its growth forecasts for
this year and next, citing a lack of internal investment and
political tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. (on.wsj.com/1xbG4ZY)
* Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said on Tuesday that revenue for the quarter rose 54 percent to
$2.74 billion, as more business flowed through the company's
online shopping sites while its earnings for the quarter ended
in September fell 39 percent from a year earlier to $494
million, largely because of stock awards to employees and
executives. (on.wsj.com/10TSqMr)
* Monster Worldwide Inc said Timothy Yates would
take over as the company's chief executive, effective
immediately, following the resignation of Salvatore Iannuzzi,
who left the role for personal reasons. (on.wsj.com/1oiYus2)
* Private-equity shops have been advising public pension
funds to keep secret details about fees, interactions with
regulators and other investment data, sometimes threatening to
punish investors that do not heed the warnings. (on.wsj.com/1pjGVsw)
* A federal judge said Allergan Inc raised "serious
questions" about the legality of Pershing Square Capital
Management LP's and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
joint $53 billion takeover bid, but he stopped short of
blocking them from voting a 9.7 percent Allergan stake at a
shareholder meeting next month. (on.wsj.com/10TVwQD)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)