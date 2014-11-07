Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama secretly wrote to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in October and described a shared interest in fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria. The letter aimed at strengthening the campaign against Islamic State and nudging Iran's religious leader closer to a nuclear deal. (on.wsj.com/1sjSWKk)

* A year after its IPO, Twitter Inc CEO Dick Costolo has confounded investors with mixed messages and a series of executive changes. The CEO remains popular with employees, but some big investors are frustrated. (on.wsj.com/110g5uC)

* Home Depot Inc said hackers got into its systems last April by stealing a password from a vendor. Home Depot, which said 56 million credit card accounts were compromised by hackers, now says 53 million email addresses were stolen as well. (on.wsj.com/1xlcUrq)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission delivered a win to the $2 trillion exchange-traded-fund industry Thursday night, approving a new type of fund structure that does not have to disclose its holdings. The SEC said Boston-based Eaton Vance Corp can launch a so-called nontransparent ETF that will trade on an exchange but doesn't have to disclose its holdings and doesn't follow an index like a typical fund. (on.wsj.com/1tGr0TJ)

* House Speaker John Boehner warns President Barack Obama that unilateral action on immigration would "poison the well" for any cooperation with the new republican party. House Speaker and President held a year of confidential talks on immigration that ended in failure this summer. (on.wsj.com/13P9VP9)

* PepsiCo Inc President Zein Abdalla, widely viewed as a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, is leaving the snack and beverage giant on Dec. 31. Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo's finance chief is now viewed as a potential internal candidate to succeed Nooyi. (on.wsj.com/1xeQyto)

* Bank of America Corp is in advanced talks with U.S. regulators to settle an investigation into whether the bank manipulated foreign-exchange rates. The bank said to lower its previously announced third-quarter results to a loss of four cents a share, from a per-share loss of one penny as it plans to set aside an extra $400 million for legal expenses. (on.wsj.com/1ybDtiT)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into trading activity in GT Advanced Technologies Inc's securities and is seeking information about its sapphire business. GT Advanced filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct.6 after Apple Inc unveiled its latest iPhone models with glass screens, rather than GT Advanced's sapphire. (on.wsj.com/1skp68x)

* Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it would raise gasoline prices by 3 percent and diesel prices by 5 percent in Brazil starting midnight Friday, following months of agitation from investors for such a move. The fuel price increase signals that the government of President Dilma Rousseff may ease government controls on the company. (on.wsj.com/1vRNE9V)

* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac reported sharply lower profits but still earned enough for a combined $6.8 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury. The companies currently must pay nearly all of their profits to the U.S. Treasury. The weaker results stemmed mainly from slower home-price appreciation. (on.wsj.com/110ERuM)

* Walgreen Co raised $8 billion on Thursday to fund its purchase of international pharmacy chain Alliance Boots GmbH. The deal is tied as this year's fifth-largest corporate debt sale. Walgreen already owned a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots, acquired in 2012. (on.wsj.com/1tjh4vE)

* Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said Disney is "well-positioned" if the market demands a move to a la carte cable programming. But he said too quick a shift could imperil the industry's business model. (on.wsj.com/1qsIEH7)

* Hundreds of car owners suing General Motors Co for alleged economic losses, personal injury or deaths connected to a defective ignition switch will have their arguments heard in a New York court. Jesse Furman, U.S. district judge set a trial date for the case on January 2016. (on.wsj.com/1xbiz4c)

* Microsoft Corp aims to maximize users over dollars with its Office franchise that lets mobile users access most Office 365 functions for free. Microsoft is not dropping the fee for Office 365 on laptops or desktops, and it still requires a paid subscription for access to some features in mobile versions. (on.wsj.com/1pqMrKf) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)