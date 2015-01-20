Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are staying on track to
start raising short-term interest rates later this year, even
though long-term rates are going in the other direction amid new
investor worries. (on.wsj.com/1CHSBHr)
* China's economic growth slipped to its weakest level in
almost a quarter century in 2014, though growth in the final
quarter came in higher than expected, amid nagging problems of
overcapacity, a weak housing market and lower global demand. (on.wsj.com/1CdTh9d)
* President Obama's proposal for billions of dollars in tax
increases and higher government spending, to be outlined in
Tuesday's State of the Union address, is reigniting partisan
debates about overhauling the tax code and aiding the middle
class. (on.wsj.com/1xrY9Cp)
* When Goldman Sachs Group Inc arranged an $835
million loan to Banco Espírito Santo SA last summer, it was the
result of a concerted, monthslong effort by senior Goldman
officials to win business with the large Portuguese company,
according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1yCgcIS)
* When foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was forced
to seek a rescue last week following a surprise surge in the
Swiss franc, it became quickly apparent that Jefferies
Group, which in recent years has honed its skills as a
rescuer of firms succumbing to bouts of market turmoil, was
best-suited for the job. (on.wsj.com/1yGwd1L)
* British authorities said they had closed a nearly
two-year-old probe into alleged accounting issues related to
Hewlett-Packard Co's $11-billion purchase of UK software
company Autonomy in 2011 - representing a home-court victory for
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch. (on.wsj.com/1ujOah7)
* BP's lawyers plan to argue that the drop in oil
prices should weigh into the U.S. fines it faces from the 2010
Gulf oil spill. A trial is set for Jan. 20, and fines could
total up to $13.7 billion. (on.wsj.com/1zsZI8R)
* The European Union is considering imposing a tax on U.S.
Internet companies such as Google Inc. as part of a new plan to
build a single digital market across the region, EU digital
chief Günther Oettinger said. (on.wsj.com/1Cva4Cp)
* Two Wall Street deal makers are starting an activist hedge
fund with a collaborative approach to management, hoping that
financial backing from chief executives as well as their own
experience advising boards under fire will open more doors than
the combative stances and sharp missives favored by other
activists. Active CEOs that are investing in the fund include
Marc Casper of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Stephen
Hemsley of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (on.wsj.com/1yDhGWa)
